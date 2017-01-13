video: G Media Studios Release One Providence NYE Ball Video

G Media has released its video of the One Providence New Year's Eve Ball, after having been chosen by the City of Providence and the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau as the official cinematographers to document the event -- and highlight the bustling city and showcase its diverse business community and nightlife.

"We feel honored to have been chosen to produce such a pivotal video representing some of the highlights of the City of Providence and its active social scene," said David Paolo, G Media Studios CEO.

"In this video, we were able to showcase not just the talent that we possess here at G Media, but all across the state of Rhode Island. G Media has the production ability and quality of any Boston or New York agency with our amazing local talent," said Paolo.

