NEW: Frontier Airlines to Offer Nonstop Service to Austin & Atlanta From T.F. Green
Thursday, February 08, 2018
All flights are available for purchase now at flyfrontier.com with introductory fares as low as $39 each way.
“We are extremely pleased with Frontier’s announcement that they are expanding routes out of T.F. Green. Rhode Islanders and regional travelers will have additional low fare options to Atlanta and will now be able to fly nonstop to Austin, Texas,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, president, and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation.
With these additions, Frontier will now offer ten destinations from T.F. Green, the most of any carrier flying out of Providence.
“Even though we have only recently begun service, the greater Providence community has already embraced our unique brand of Low Fares, Done Right. With 10 destinations now available, we are proud to be the largest carrier at T.F. Green in terms of cities served. We appreciate the support of the airport and the community and are pleased to offer not only some of the lowest fares in the industry, but also a good travel experience,” said Daniel Shurz, Sr. Vice President of commercial for Frontier.
Frontier offers nonstop service to Orlando and Tampa; and seasonal nonstop routes to Miami, Denver, Raleigh-Durham, Charlotte, Ft. Myers and New Orleans.
Related Slideshow: New Direct Flights from T.F. Green Globally - Updated November, 2017
Related Articles
- NEW: JetBlue Celebrates First Flights In and Out of TF Green Airport
- JetBlue Celebrates First Flights In and Out of TF Green Airport
- RI’s Jet Pull For MS Takes Off This Saturday At TF Green Airport
- T.F. Green Airport Ranks As One Of America’s Best
- NEW: TF Green Airport Ready for RI’s Thanksgiving Travel
- T.F. Green Airport: Far Cheaper Than Logan
- ‘Interlink’ Opens at TF Green Airport
- Air Travel is Getting Complicated and Green Airport has Recommendations
- NEW: T.F. Green Airport Announces Enhancements to Customer Service
- Cape Air Service: Green Airport and Block Island Begins May 22
- T.F. Green Airport is Transforming - See The New Places You Can Now Fly Direct
- VIDEO: Frontier Airlines Begins Flights at TF Green Airport—Eight Direct Flights
- Growth at T.F. Green Airport Drives Second Major Job Fair—Sept 21
- Green Airport - Easy
- T.F. Green Airport to Hold Emergency Preparedness Exercise on Thursday
- TF Green Airport Announces Addition of 2 American Airlines Flights to Chicago
- Green Airport to Provide Service to the Azores
- American Airlines is Soaring Out of Green Airport