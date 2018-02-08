NEW: Frontier Airlines to Offer Nonstop Service to Austin & Atlanta From T.F. Green

Frontier Airlines will add two new non-stop, low fare routes from T.F. Green Airport to Austin, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia starting in April.

All flights are available for purchase now at flyfrontier.com with introductory fares as low as $39 each way.

“We are extremely pleased with Frontier’s announcement that they are expanding routes out of T.F. Green. Rhode Islanders and regional travelers will have additional low fare options to Atlanta and will now be able to fly nonstop to Austin, Texas,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, president, and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation.

With these additions, Frontier will now offer ten destinations from T.F. Green, the most of any carrier flying out of Providence.

“Even though we have only recently begun service, the greater Providence community has already embraced our unique brand of Low Fares, Done Right. With 10 destinations now available, we are proud to be the largest carrier at T.F. Green in terms of cities served. We appreciate the support of the airport and the community and are pleased to offer not only some of the lowest fares in the industry, but also a good travel experience,” said Daniel Shurz, Sr. Vice President of commercial for Frontier.

Frontier offers nonstop service to Orlando and Tampa; and seasonal nonstop routes to Miami, Denver, Raleigh-Durham, Charlotte, Ft. Myers and New Orleans.

