Frontier Airlines to Add Nonstop Service to Myrtle Beach From T.F. Green

Wednesday, February 28, 2018

GoLocalProv Business Team

 

Myrtle Beach

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation announced that Frontier Airlines is set to add a new nonstop service from T.F. Green Airport to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The new service will offer flights three times a week beginning on May 20 with fares as low as $49 each way.

“We could not be happier that our partnership with Frontier Airlines continues to expand along with their footprint at T.F. Green Airport. Currently, Frontier Airlines offers more nonstop service than any other airline operating out of T.F. Green and the addition of this new route to Myrtle Beach, S.C. is a first for the airport,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, president, and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation.

Frontier Airline Flights From Green

This addition comes after Frontier Airlines recently announced nonstop service to Austin, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia making the airline the nonstop leader operating out of T.F. Green with 10 destinations in total.

“Since we started service in Providence, this community and the greater New England area have embraced our Low Fares Done Right philosophy. Serving ten routes, we’re proud to be the largest carrier in Providence in terms of destinations served. We appreciate the support of the airport and the community – we’re pleased to offer some of the lowest fares in the industry and a great travel experience,” said Jonathan Freed, director of corporate communications for Frontier Airlines. 

Frontier’s 10 nonstop destinations from PVD include:

1.     Atlanta – 3 times weekly seasonal service starting April 8

2.     Austin – 3 times weekly seasonal service starting April 9

3.     Charlotte – 4 times weekly seasonal service starting April 9

4.     Denver – daily seasonal from April through December

5.     Ft. Myers – 4 times weekly seasonal from October through April

6.     Miami – daily seasonal service from October through April

7.     Myrtle Beach – 3 times weekly seasonal service starting May 20

8.     Orlando – daily, year-round

9.     Raleigh-Durham – 3 times weekly seasonal service starting April 8

10.   Tampa – year-round service

 

 

Related Slideshow: New Direct Flights from T.F. Green Globally - Updated February, 2018

Norwegian Air

Norwegian Air

Providence to Edinburgh 

Norwegian Air

Norwegian Air

Providence to Belfast 

Prev Next

Norwegian Air​

Providence to Dublin 

Prev Next

Norwegian Air​

Providence to Cork 

Prev Next

Norwegian Air​

Providence to Shannon

Frontier

Frontier

Providence to Denver 

Frontier

Frontier

Providence to Orlando 

Frontier

Frontier 

Providence to Charlotte, North Carolina

Frontier

Frontier 

Providence to Fort Myers, Florida 

Frontier

Frontier 

Providence to Miami, Florida 

Frontier

Frontier 

Providence to New Orleans, Louisiana 

Frontier

Frontier 

Providence to Tampa, Florida

Frontier

Frontier 

Providence to Raleigh, North Carolina 

OneJet

OneJet 

Providence to Pittsburgh 

Prev Next

Norwegian Air​​

Providence to Guadeloupe 

Prev Next

Norwegian Air​​

Providence to Martinique 

ALLEGIANT

ALLEGIANT

Providence to Punta Gorda Airport 

ALLEGIANT

ALLEGIANT

Providence to St. Pete-Clearwater

ALLEGIANT

ALLEGIANT

Providence to Cincinnati

Norwegian

Norwegian 

Providence to Edinburgh 

Air Canada

Air Canada 

Providence to Toronto

Prev Next

Frontier Airlines 

Providence to Austin, Texas (Beginning April 2018)

Prev Next

Frontier Airlines 

Providence to Atlanta, Georgia (Beginning April 2018)

Prev Next

Frontier Airlines 

Providence to Myrtle Beach (Beginning May 20, 2018)

Norwegian

Norwegian 

Providence to Dublin - Daily Service (Starting May 30, 2018)

 
 

