Frontier Airlines to Add Nonstop Service to Myrtle Beach From T.F. Green

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation announced that Frontier Airlines is set to add a new nonstop service from T.F. Green Airport to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The new service will offer flights three times a week beginning on May 20 with fares as low as $49 each way.

“We could not be happier that our partnership with Frontier Airlines continues to expand along with their footprint at T.F. Green Airport. Currently, Frontier Airlines offers more nonstop service than any other airline operating out of T.F. Green and the addition of this new route to Myrtle Beach, S.C. is a first for the airport,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, president, and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation.

Frontier Airline Flights From Green

This addition comes after Frontier Airlines recently announced nonstop service to Austin, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia making the airline the nonstop leader operating out of T.F. Green with 10 destinations in total.

“Since we started service in Providence, this community and the greater New England area have embraced our Low Fares Done Right philosophy. Serving ten routes, we’re proud to be the largest carrier in Providence in terms of destinations served. We appreciate the support of the airport and the community – we’re pleased to offer some of the lowest fares in the industry and a great travel experience,” said Jonathan Freed, director of corporate communications for Frontier Airlines.

Frontier’s 10 nonstop destinations from PVD include:

1. Atlanta – 3 times weekly seasonal service starting April 8

2. Austin – 3 times weekly seasonal service starting April 9

3. Charlotte – 4 times weekly seasonal service starting April 9

4. Denver – daily seasonal from April through December

5. Ft. Myers – 4 times weekly seasonal from October through April

6. Miami – daily seasonal service from October through April

7. Myrtle Beach – 3 times weekly seasonal service starting May 20

8. Orlando – daily, year-round

9. Raleigh-Durham – 3 times weekly seasonal service starting April 8

10. Tampa – year-round service

Related Slideshow: New Direct Flights from T.F. Green Globally - Updated February, 2018

Prev Next Norwegian Air Providence to Edinburgh Prev Next Norwegian Air Providence to Belfast Prev Next Norwegian Air​ Providence to Dublin Prev Next Norwegian Air​ Providence to Cork Prev Next Norwegian Air​ Providence to Shannon Prev Next Frontier Providence to Denver Prev Next Frontier Providence to Orlando Prev Next Frontier Providence to Charlotte, North Carolina Prev Next Frontier Providence to Fort Myers, Florida Prev Next Frontier Providence to Miami, Florida Prev Next Frontier Providence to New Orleans, Louisiana Prev Next Frontier Providence to Tampa, Florida Prev Next Frontier Providence to Raleigh, North Carolina Prev Next OneJet Providence to Pittsburgh Prev Next Norwegian Air​​ Providence to Guadeloupe Prev Next Norwegian Air​​ Providence to Martinique Prev Next ALLEGIANT Providence to Punta Gorda Airport Prev Next ALLEGIANT Providence to St. Pete-Clearwater Prev Next ALLEGIANT Providence to Cincinnati Prev Next Norwegian Providence to Edinburgh Prev Next Air Canada Providence to Toronto Prev Next Frontier Airlines Providence to Austin, Texas (Beginning April 2018) Prev Next Frontier Airlines Providence to Atlanta, Georgia (Beginning April 2018) Prev Next Frontier Airlines Providence to Myrtle Beach (Beginning May 20, 2018) Prev Next Norwegian Providence to Dublin - Daily Service (Starting May 30, 2018) Prev

































































































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.