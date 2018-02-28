Frontier Airlines to Add Nonstop Service to Myrtle Beach From T.F. Green
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
The new service will offer flights three times a week beginning on May 20 with fares as low as $49 each way.
“We could not be happier that our partnership with Frontier Airlines continues to expand along with their footprint at T.F. Green Airport. Currently, Frontier Airlines offers more nonstop service than any other airline operating out of T.F. Green and the addition of this new route to Myrtle Beach, S.C. is a first for the airport,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, president, and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation.
Frontier Airline Flights From Green
This addition comes after Frontier Airlines recently announced nonstop service to Austin, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia making the airline the nonstop leader operating out of T.F. Green with 10 destinations in total.
“Since we started service in Providence, this community and the greater New England area have embraced our Low Fares Done Right philosophy. Serving ten routes, we’re proud to be the largest carrier in Providence in terms of destinations served. We appreciate the support of the airport and the community – we’re pleased to offer some of the lowest fares in the industry and a great travel experience,” said Jonathan Freed, director of corporate communications for Frontier Airlines.
Frontier’s 10 nonstop destinations from PVD include:
1. Atlanta – 3 times weekly seasonal service starting April 8
2. Austin – 3 times weekly seasonal service starting April 9
3. Charlotte – 4 times weekly seasonal service starting April 9
4. Denver – daily seasonal from April through December
5. Ft. Myers – 4 times weekly seasonal from October through April
6. Miami – daily seasonal service from October through April
7. Myrtle Beach – 3 times weekly seasonal service starting May 20
8. Orlando – daily, year-round
9. Raleigh-Durham – 3 times weekly seasonal service starting April 8
10. Tampa – year-round service
