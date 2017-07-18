Frontier Airlines Expanding TF Green Service to Six More Cities—$39 Fares

The wins keep coming at T.F. Green Airport. On Tuesday, Frontier Airlines announced it will launch six new cities starting this fall. Frontier will celebrate the new service with fares as low as $39* at flyfrontier.com

The new cities from Providence include the following: Charlotte N.C.; Fort Myers, Fla.; Miami, Fla; New Orleans, LA; Tampa, Fla. and Raleigh N.C. Frontier will operate these new routes with Airbus A320 family aircraft.

SEE ALL THE NEW T.F. GREEN LOCATIONS BELOW

Iftikhar Ahmad, President and CEO for the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, “This is great news for our customers since these destinations are some of our top requested leisure and business markets. Green Airport has (nearly) doubled the numbers of non-stops from 17, just a few months ago, to 33 with this announcement. We thank Frontier’s leadership team for increasing their presence at PVD with these additional flights and strengthening our partnership.”

In May, Frontier announced Denver and Orlando service from Providence and those flights are scheduled to start in mid- August. Among the new airlines, both Frontier and Norwegian will have 8 new non-stops routes from Green Airport.

“With today’s announcement, Frontier now offers our Low Fares Done Right product to eight great destinations from Providence,” said Jake Filene, deputy chief operating officer, Frontier Airlines. “Customers traveling from Providence now have a new significantly lower-cost options to reach these great destinations.”

Jon Savage, Chairman of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation Board of Directors, said, “This has been our sixth announcement since January, four new airlines, two with multiple announcements, including Frontier. Our focus has not only been on new destinations, but recapturing popular markets that are important to our customers. These new flights achieve both goals.”

Frontier is also offering a special contest where Providence residents can enter to win two round trip tickets, enter at: http://bit.ly/PVDgiveaway.

Related Slideshow: New Direct Flights from T.F. Green Globally - June, 2017

Prev Next Norwegian Air Providence to Edinburgh (Starting June 16) Prev Next Norwegian Air Providence to Belfast (Starting July 1) Prev Next Norwegian Air Providence to Bergen (Starting July 1) Prev Next Norwegian Air​ Providence to Dublin (Starting July 2) Prev Next Norwegian Air​ Providence to Cork (Starting July 3) Prev Next Norwegian Air​ Providence to Shannon (Starting July 3) Prev Next Frontier Providence to Denver (Starting August 14) Prev Next Frontier Providence to Orlando (Starting August 14) Prev Next Frontier Providence to Charlotte, North Carolina Prev Next Frontier Providence to Fort Myers, Florida Prev Next Frontier Providence to Miami, Florida Prev Next Frontier Providence to New Orleans, Louisiana Prev Next Frontier Providence to Tampa, Florida Prev Next Frontier Providence to Raleigh, North Carolina Prev Next OneJet Providence to Pittsburgh (Starting August 23) Prev Next Norwegian Air​​ Providence to Guadeloupe (Starting October 29) Prev Next Norwegian Air​​ Providence to Martinique (Starting October 30) Prev Next ALLEGIANT Providence to Punta Gorda Airport (Starting September 28) Prev Next ALLEGIANT Providence to St. Pete-Clearwater (Starting October 27) Prev Next ALLEGIANT Providence to Cincinnati (Starting November 17) Prev













































































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.