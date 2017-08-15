Welcome! Login | Register

video: VIDEO: Frontier Airlines Begins Flights at TF Green Airport—Eight Direct Flights

Tuesday, August 15, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

Frontier's first flight into Green on Monday.

It is official - Frontier Airlines is now flying out of T.F. Green. The first flight landed in Warwick on Monday and was welcomed by a water salute provided by two of the airport's fire trucks.

Frontier is now flying directly to eight cities across the U.S. from Green.

SEE THE LIST OF NEW DIRECT FLIGHTS BELOW

See GoLocalProv.com News Editor Kate Nagle's Facebook Live interviews with Jon Savage, Chair of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, and Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian, about the importance of Frontier's arrival at Green.

In less than one-year, Green has increased the number of direct flights from 17 to 33.

 

Related Slideshow: New Direct Flights from T.F. Green Globally - June, 2017

Norwegian Air

Providence to Edinburgh (Starting June 16)

Norwegian Air

Providence to Belfast (Starting July 1)

Norwegian Air

Providence to Bergen (Starting July 1)

Norwegian Air​

Providence to Dublin (Starting July 2)

Norwegian Air​

Providence to Cork (Starting July 3)

Norwegian Air​

Providence to Shannon (Starting July 3)

Frontier

Providence to Denver (Starting August 14)

Frontier

Providence to Orlando (Starting August 14)

Frontier 

Providence to Charlotte, North Carolina

Frontier 

Providence to Fort Myers, Florida 

Frontier 

Providence to Miami, Florida 

Frontier 

Providence to New Orleans, Louisiana 

Frontier 

Providence to Tampa, Florida

Frontier 

Providence to Raleigh, North Carolina 

OneJet 

Providence to Pittsburgh (Starting August 23) 

Norwegian Air​​

Providence to Guadeloupe (Starting October 29)

Norwegian Air​​

Providence to Martinique (Starting October 30)

ALLEGIANT

Providence to Punta Gorda Airport (Starting September 28)

ALLEGIANT

Providence to St. Pete-Clearwater (Starting October 27)

ALLEGIANT

Providence to Cincinnati (Starting November 17)

 
 

