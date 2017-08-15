video: VIDEO: Frontier Airlines Begins Flights at TF Green Airport—Eight Direct Flights

It is official - Frontier Airlines is now flying out of T.F. Green. The first flight landed in Warwick on Monday and was welcomed by a water salute provided by two of the airport's fire trucks.

Frontier is now flying directly to eight cities across the U.S. from Green.

See GoLocalProv.com News Editor Kate Nagle's Facebook Live interviews with Jon Savage, Chair of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, and Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian, about the importance of Frontier's arrival at Green.

In less than one-year, Green has increased the number of direct flights from 17 to 33.

