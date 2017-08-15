video: VIDEO: Frontier Airlines Begins Flights at TF Green Airport—Eight Direct Flights
Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Frontier is now flying directly to eight cities across the U.S. from Green.
SEE THE LIST OF NEW DIRECT FLIGHTS BELOW
See GoLocalProv.com News Editor Kate Nagle's Facebook Live interviews with Jon Savage, Chair of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, and Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian, about the importance of Frontier's arrival at Green.
In less than one-year, Green has increased the number of direct flights from 17 to 33.
