FountainHead RI to Host Networking & Comedy Night in Providence

FountainHead RI is set to host a networking and comedy night in Providence.

The event will take place on Sunday, August 26 at Comedy Connection.

Tickets for the event are $15 a person with all proceeds from ticket sales going to the FountainHead RI organization.

FountainHead RI is the brainchild of Co-Founder David Almonte. An idea based on giving back, promoting growth benefiting RI, and providing leadership opportunities to both the generation before, as well as the generations to follow.

Comedy Night and Networking

FountainHead RI is working with a comedy tour out of the Washington, DC area to bring comedians to RI.

The comedians include Jon Yeager, who will provide the opening act, Erica Spera, who will be the featured comedian and Anthony DeVito, who will be the headliner.

FountainHead RI is expecting a crowd of nearly 100 people at the event.

