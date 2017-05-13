Feroce Says BENRUS is an Insurgent, Now Ready to Disrupt Fashion
Saturday, May 13, 2017
After a few years of ups and downs, Feroce has resolved his biggest legal challenges with the previous owners of the historic BENRUS watch brand.
As GoLocal first reported on Monday, Feroce and Bernie Mermelstein and two New York companies tied to Mermelstein have reached an agreement on their lawsuits.
For Feroce, who has been snarled in a number of legal battles in recent months, the biggest battle was over the control of BENRUS trademarks and now it is behind the company.
"The number one issue is the stability of an organization. I'm happy it was amicably settled," said Feroce, of the trademark issue settled this week. "It's always a little odd to talk about yourself-- but I have to tell you the confidence I have."
Just a few months after leaving Alex and Ani in the Spring of 2014, Feroce relaunched the BENRUS brand in hopes of creating a national and global lifestyle brand.
"The first [thing] we've done, we've moved the center of gravity to a sales-focus effort, in New York City -- all the things we need to do," said Feroce. "Second, the financial effort has shifted towards getting product out -- having the right financial instruments place."
"Third, this is the Amazon world -- if you don't think you have to be e-commerce focused, and get product in non-brick and mortar facility, you're not paying attention," said Feroce.
"There's two types -- incumbents, who are losing everywhere, they play defense, they're over-confident and cocky and their way of thinking is, "Oh, that's not the way we do it here," said Feroce. "Then there are insurgents. They're mobile, they love change...any General who's an insurgent, has won. Insurgents always win."
Related Articles
- Feroce Says BENRUS is an Insurgent, Now Ready to Disrupt Fashion
- EXCLUSIVE: Feroce Cuts a Big Deal for BENRUS
- Feroce Say Raimondo’s Economic Subsidies are “Nonsense”
- Providence Journal and Feroce Lawyers Battle Over Errors in Article and Corrections Promised
- Moore: Feroce Destroys Raimondo’s Economic Strategy
- EXCLUSIVE: Feroce Looks at GOP Run for Governor in 2018
- Feroce’s BENRUS in Legal Brawl Over Millions
- Its Official: BENRUS is Launched
- Boston Celtics and BENRUS Announce New Marketing Partnership
- Feroce is Selling Newport Mansion and Land for $12 million and Investing in BENRUS
- Feroce Launches BENRUS Watch Company - Will He Be the Comeback Kid?
- Giovanni Feroce and BENRUS - What it Means for RI
- BENRUS Open is the Next Evolution in Golf
- BENRUS CEO Feroce Delivers “How to Achieve Exponential Growth” Speech at Business Expo