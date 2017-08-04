Fast Company Co-Founder Webber to Preview #BIF2017 Summit Storyteller Series on GoLocal

Fast Company Co-Founder Alan Webber will be featured on GoLocal LIVE Friday, August 4, at 4 p.m, as part of the #BIF2017 Summit Storyteller Series.

Webber's Fast Company, which itself has helped reinvent business storytelling, was sold just as the disruption of the media industry began taking place.

Webber will talk about the difference between Fast Company and Fast Community- which is reinventing communities - and more, with GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on Friday.

BIF's 2017 Summit will be held September 13 and 14, 2017 at Trinity Rep in Providence and feature many of the top thinkers and innovators in the world.



