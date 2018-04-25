Fane Unveils New “Organic” Design for 46-Story Tower in Providence

Jason Fane, the New York developer who is pressing forward with one of the most significant architectural projects in Providence's history says he has listened to Rhode Islander’s comments and today unveils a dramatically different design featuring an "organic" expression using glass.Architect Gianni Ria, says the new design was inspired by the river the tower is adjacent to.

“It is an organic form — slender and elegant. We see it as an expression of a new Providence. We looked at the context of the area. The Wexford building is modern and an expression of a new Providence,” said Ria, of the IBI Group in Toronto. “This building should have its own inspiration.”

Fane tells GoLocal that there has been too experiences in Providence. “We have gotten wonderful support from state leaders that have been very encouraging,” said Fane. But, on the negative, Fane said that the regulatory process is exhausting an too time-consuming.

As a result of the regulatory process, costs continue to increase and not to anyone’s benefit.

“The cost of the project is between “$250 and $300 million,” said Fane. It was originally around $150 million.

The project is expected to be a mix of retail, apartments, and condos. Fane could not identify what the exact percentage would be set for each usage.

“We are in an innovative district and this is an innovative project,” said Fane.

The project would be Providence's tallest story and would transform the skyline.

Neighbors in the jewelry district have raised concerns about the design and the height.

Fane points out that the project is a significant distance from any other residential properties and is functionally surrounded by vacant or commercially developed projects.

In addition, Fane said an discussed element of the project is the voice of the future tenants. “For the people who live in the building, they will have one of the greatest living experiences in Rhode Island. Unmatched amenities, the most modern design, and the greatest views.

