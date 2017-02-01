video: NEW: Fall River Launches New Brand, “Make it Here”

Fall River, known for its textile tradition, Portuguese culture, Battleship Cove, the Lizzie Borden Museum, among other attributes, has officially launched its new brand, "Make it Here."

The video and logo was officially unveiled on Wednesday by Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia at Government Center.

"This is a great day for the city and people of Fall River many people including myself have been looking forward to this day for a long time," said Correia.

"With the introduction of our new brand we will begin again to make our mark throughout the United States and beyond," said Correia.

"We invite everyone to join us and discover how you can 'make it here' in Fall River."

The video was produced by Figmints Digital Creative Marketing.

