video: NEW: Fall River Launches New Brand, “Make it Here”
Wednesday, February 01, 2017
See New Logo BELOW
The video and logo was officially unveiled on Wednesday by Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia at Government Center.
"This is a great day for the city and people of Fall River many people including myself have been looking forward to this day for a long time," said Correia.
"With the introduction of our new brand we will begin again to make our mark throughout the United States and beyond," said Correia.
"We invite everyone to join us and discover how you can 'make it here' in Fall River."
The video was produced by Figmints Digital Creative Marketing.
Related Articles
- Fall River Temp Employment Agency Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud
- Teamsters to Battle Fall River’s Move to Privatize Trash Collection
- Projo’s New Website is the Fall River Herald’s Old Site
- Will Foxwoods Funded Fall River Casino Sink Newport Grand?
- MUSIC: Cleaves Brings Texas Heat to Fall River
- Teamsters to Battle Fall River’s Move to Privatize Trash Collection
- NEW: MA State Trooper Having Lunch with Panhandler in Fall River Goes Viral
- Fall River’s U.S. Bedding Inc. Receives Economic Development Award
- Robert Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Amtrak’s Blockage, Fall River’s Amazon, & Clintons in Watch Hill
- Fall River Taps Two RI Firms for Branding
- Fall River, New Bedford and Prov Rank Among Worst for Real Estate
- 24/7 Wall St Ranks Fall River, MA the 5th Worst City in America
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It