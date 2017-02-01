Welcome! Login | Register
 

NEW: Fall River Launches New Brand, “Make it Here”—NEW: Fall River Launches New Brand, "Make it…

NEW: Last Defendant in 38 Studios Settles - After Legal Fees, RI Secures $49M—NEW: Last Defendant in 38 Studios Settles -…

AAA Leaves Downtown and Drops DMV Services in Providence—AAA Leaves Downtown and Drops DMV Services in…

NEW: One of RI’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Arrested in Ohio—NEW: One of RI's Top 10 Most Wanted…

Loss of DePetro and Cianci Crushes WPRO AM’s Ratings—Loss of DePetro and Cianci Crushes WPRO AM’s…

The Banality of Trump: Guest MINDSETTER™ Geoff Schoos—The Banality of Trump: Guest MINDSETTER™ Geoff Schoos

Trump Nominates Gorsuch for Associate Justice of Supreme Court—Trump Nominates Gorsuch for Associate Justice of Supreme…

Newport Manners & Etiquette: Valentine’s Alert + Engagement Etiquette + More—Newport Manners & Etiquette: Valentine's Alert + Engagement…

Mayor Fung Announces New Flood Detection System Installed in Cranston—New Flood Detection System Installed in Cranston

PC Looks to Upset #4 Villanova on Wednesday Night—PC Looks to Upset #4 Villanova on Wednesday…

 
 

video: NEW: Fall River Launches New Brand, “Make it Here”

Wednesday, February 01, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia unveiled the new brand on Wednesday.

Fall River, known for its textile tradition, Portuguese culture, Battleship Cove, the Lizzie Borden Museum, among other attributes, has officially launched its new brand, "Make it Here."

See New Logo BELOW

The video and logo was officially unveiled on Wednesday by Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia at Government Center.

"This is a great day for the city and people of Fall River many people including myself have been looking forward to this day for a long time," said Correia. 

"With the introduction of our new brand we will begin again to make our mark throughout the United States and beyond," said Correia.  

"We invite everyone to join us and discover how you can 'make it here' in Fall River."

The video was produced by Figmints Digital Creative Marketing. 

Fall River's new logo, unveiled on Friday.

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!