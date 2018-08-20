EDITORIAL: Will Fane’s $300M Investment Go the Way of the PawSox, Due to Lack of RI Leadership

Where is Bruce Sundlun when you need him? Is there any DNA that can be cloned? Rhode Island desperately needs the former irascible Governor to make some of the state's rare business deals opportunities become a reality.

The PawSox are now heading to Worcester. It would be hard to imagine Sundlun allowing the team to pick up and drive away.

He would have berated, cajoled, and annoyed the likes of PawSox owners Terry Murray and Tom Ryan — the former Rhode Island businessmen — into submission in order to get them to accept a “fair deal” for all. You can hear him now -- “We'll give you the land and you build the damn stadium.”

Now, Rhode Island is looking square in the eyes of the opportunity to build a major development which will transform the Capital City. For decades, citizens, government, and political leaders have dreamed that an out-of-state developer would come to Providence and build a major development using their own money.

Fast forward to 2018 -- Rhode Island is on the precipice of cementing a reputation of being a dysfunctional place to invest and build.

If you want a big tax break and want to build a five-story, cookie-cutter apartment building, Providence is the place to build, but so is every other community within an hour of Boston near a train station.

It is now time for elected officials and candidates to go on the record — state your position on the $300 million Fane Tower.

Governor Gina Raimondo, Speaker Nick Mattiello, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and others need to step up and lead.

Unacceptable is utterances like, “I believe the project should go through the process.” Or, “I am looking forward to hearing the views of all stakeholders.”

Matt Brown, Allan Fung, Aaron Regunberg, Patricia Morgan, Joe Trillo — do any of you have a view? Or should we allow the process to dictate?

Presently, only two elected officials are clearly on the record. Senate Majority Leader Dominick Ruggerio and the continually-conflicted, full-time lobbyist for the Rhode Island Realtors -- and part-time City Council President -- David Salvatore.

Ruggerio —Strongly in favor.

Salvatore — Publically opposed.

America is in the midst of a major economic expansion. Rhode Island is in the midst of solid job growth and some development, but look around at the projects now being built — apartment buildings and hotels with significant taxpayer subsidies.

Will anyone lead?

