Edesia Founder Salem to Speak at United Way’s Learn With Leaders Event

Edesia founder and CEO Navyn Salem will speak about child nourishment at United Way of Rhode Island ’s Learn With Leaders Event at the Hotel Providence.

GoLocalProv.com recently named Salem as the Rhode Island Woman of the Year for 2016.

On Salem, GoLocalProv wrote, “Salem did not invent the paste, but has developed an infrastructure to produce and distribute Plumpy'Nut in the developing countries. Since Edesia began production in 2010, the “lifesaving food” has helped over 4 million children in 48 countries around the world.”

Edesia is a non-profit organization whose goal is to help treat and prevent malnutrition for the most vulnerable children all over the world.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, January 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served.

