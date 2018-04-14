East Side Mansion Goes on the Market

One of the East Side of Providence's most historic mansions is now on the market -- the Samuel T. Brown House.

Home is across the street from Brown University and is Second Empire construction. The home features 9 bedrooms and 6.5 baths. The home is located at 41 Arlington Avenue.

ASKING PRICE: $1.49 million

It features hardwood floors and 11-foot ceilings.

The home has 18 rooms total.

The most pronounced feature may be the largest porch on the East Side, "We enclose the porch every winter and have had parties and dinners for dozens," said the owner Jerauld Adams.

In addition, the home includes:

A great greenhouse room.

High basement ceilings.

Huge living room.

Walk to Moses Brown and Wheeler/Hamilton Schools. Great neighborhood. Large lot. Huge driveway. Four fireplaces.

Constructed as a one-family with servants quarters.

Its allowed use is a four unit. One unit could be used as an in-law apartment and the other an Au pair suite and the third remain as an income apartment in addition to the owners' 3,800 sq.ft. unit (which is the entire first and second floor).

It is one of the larger lots on the East Side of Providence.

Homeowners annual taxes are $18,000.

To learn more - call 401-573-7062

