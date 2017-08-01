Deepwater Wind Unveils Plans for Largest Offshore Wind, Energy Storage Combination

Deepwater Wind unveiled plans for its newest project off the coast of New England called Revolution Wind.

The project is a utility -scale offshore wind farm paired with an energy storage system.

“Revolution Wind will be the largest combined offshore wind and energy storage project in the world. People may be surprised by just how affordable and reliable this clean energy combo will be. Offshore wind is mainstream and it is coming to the U.S. in a big way,” said Deepwater Wind Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Grybowski.

Deepwater Wind also plans to submit an offshore wind proposal under Massachusetts’ separate 83C offshore wind RFP; those bids are due in December 2018.

Over the past few months, Deepwater has received tremendous positive attendtion for its construction and operation of America's first offshore wind farm near Block Island.

At the launch of the Block Island project, Grybowski said, “Our success here is a testament to the hard work of hundreds of local workers who helped build this historic project, and to the Block Islanders and the thousands more around the U.S. who’ve supported us every step of the way of this amazing journey.”

Revolution Wind

Deepwater Wind is proposing the 144-megawatt Revolution Wind farm – paired with a 40 megawatt-hour battery storage system provided by Tesla – in response to Massachusetts’ request for proposals for new sources of clean energy in Section 83D of the Act to Promote Energy Diversity.

Deepwater Wind also provided alternative bids for a larger 288 MW version of Revolution Wind and a smaller 96 MW version.

Revolution Wind’s offshore wind-battery storage pairing will let Massachusetts meet two policy goals. First Revolution Wind will help to defer the need to construct costly new peaking generating facilities and controversial transmission lines.

Revolution Wind will also help advance offshore wind development in Massachusetts by providing an avenue to launch the new industry with an initial smaller-scale project, and phase in larger projects in close succession.

“Revolution Wind is flexible and scalable. That’s a serious advantage of offshore wind – we can build to the exact size utilities need. We can build a larger project if other New England states want to participate now or we can start smaller to fit into the region’s near-term energy gaps. And our pricing at any size will be very competitive with the alternatives,” said Grybowski.

Revolution Win will be built in the company’s federal lease of Massachusetts. The site is located 30 miles from the mainland and about 12 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard.

The wind farm will be adjacent to Deepwater Winds’s South Fork Wind Farm.

If approved, local construction work on Revolution Wind would begin in 2022, with the project in operations in 2023. Survey work is already underway at Deepwater Wind’s lease area.

