Deepwater Wind Featured in New National TV Ad By Citi
Tuesday, August 15, 2017
"Deepwater Wind ushered in a brand-new era of American renewables," says the new TV spot.
The national ad developed by New York-based Publicis.
In October of 2016, Citi championed the partnership to finance Deepwater. "Citi is proud to partner with GE, D.E. Shaw and Deepwater Wind to support this innovative project," said Marshal Salant, Global Head of Alternative Energy Finance at Citi. "The Block Island Wind Farm offers a great example of Citi's commitment to sustainable growth and to financing the development of clean renewable energy infrastructure."
Related Articles
- CEO Grybowski Discusses Deepwater’s Growth and the Future of Renewable Energy
- Block Blasts Fung Over Lying About Deepwater Wind Contributions
- BIF’s Kaplan Says Deepwater Wind is an Example of RI Taking Advantage of Its Size
- RI’s Deepwater Wind Lands Tax Equity Financing fron GE and Citi
- Deepwater Wind: 14 To Watch in Rhode Island in 2014
- Block Island Switches to Deepwater Wind for Power
- It’s Official: Deepwater Wind is Online
- Rhode Island’s Deepwater Wind Big Winner in Federal Auction
- Update: Newspaper Never Asked to Change Story on Whitehouse and Deepwater
- John Hazen White’s LOOKOUT: Rising Doubts on Deepwater Wind
- Deepwater Wind Still Stalled After 5 Years
- Deepwater Wind Talks Suspended - Negotiations on Hold
- UPDATED: AG, Environmental Group Appeal Deepwater Case to Supreme Court
- The BIG POLL #6 - DEEPWATER
- In Deepwater: Did Whitehouse Lobby for Wife’s Company?
- Timeline: Dr. Sandra Whitehouse and Deepwater Wind
- Federal Grant, New Bill Keep Deepwater Project Afloat
- Deepwater Wind Unveils Plans for Largest Offshore Wind, Energy Storage Combination