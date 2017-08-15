Deepwater Wind Featured in New National TV Ad By Citi

America’s first offshore wind farm in a realization with Citi’s help claims a new television spot launched by the megabank which highlights its partnership with Rhode Island's Deepwater Wind.

"Deepwater Wind ushered in a brand-new era of American renewables," says the new TV spot.

The national ad developed by New York-based Publicis.

In October of 2016, Citi championed the partnership to finance Deepwater. "Citi is proud to partner with GE, D.E. Shaw and Deepwater Wind to support this innovative project," said Marshal Salant, Global Head of Alternative Energy Finance at Citi. "The Block Island Wind Farm offers a great example of Citi's commitment to sustainable growth and to financing the development of clean renewable energy infrastructure."

