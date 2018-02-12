CVS’s Acquisition of Aetna, Takes a Turn, CA Investigating Aetna
Monday, February 12, 2018
CNN reports that “California's insurance commissioner has launched an investigation into Aetna after learning a former medical director for the insurer admitted under oath he never looked at patients' records when deciding whether to approve or deny care.”
The massive deal needs approval from both the U.S. Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission.
“California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones expressed outrage after CNN showed him a transcript of the testimony and said his office is looking into how widespread the practice is within Aetna.’If the health insurer is making decisions to deny coverage without a physician actually ever reviewing medical records, that's of significant concern to me as insurance commissioner in California -- and potentially a violation of law,’ said Jones,” according to CNN.
CVS refused to comment on Sunday night.
See the overview of the Aetna and CVS deal below.
CVS - Aetna Deal - Key Slides from Deal, Dec, 2017
Related Articles
- NEW: Foulkes to Leave CVS for Saks Fifth Avenue Company CEO Slot
- CVS PAC Is One of the Largest Donors to Trump’s Campaign
- CVS Says No To Photoshopped Beauty Marketing Images
- CVS and Aetna Complete $69.9B Deal - See the Key Deal Points
- CVS and Aetna Is The Most Important Business Deal in RI History, Says Kaplan
- Whitcomb: CVS-Aetna; Pedestrian Bridge; Pour in More Pollution? O Jerusalem
- Combined CVS and Aetna Will Be the 2nd Largest Company by Revenue in America
- CVS and Aetna Worry About UnitedHealth as Well as Amazon
- Robert Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Clinton, Russian Hackers, and CVS Pressure
- CVS Pharmacies Set to Open in Target Stores Across The Country
- BIF’s Kaplan Talks CVS Acquisition of Aetna, Better to Be the Disruptor
- EXCLUSIVE: MEMO by CVS’ Foulkes and Other Members Unveiled EDC in Chaos