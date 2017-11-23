Cumulus - Parent Company of WPRO Delisted By NASDAQ and Stock Drops 34%
Thursday, November 23, 2017
In Rhode Island, Cumulus is the parent company of the largest group of radio stations in the Providence market — WPRO AM and FM, HOT 106, LITE 105 and others and now the company faces financial uncertainty.
On Wednesday, the stock closed at just $0.17 per share. An 89 percent drop in stock value from the 52-week high and that was after an eight for one stock swap in 2016.
Related Slideshow: Who Really Owns Rhode Island’s Media
Statewide media organizations -- newspaper, television, radio, and digital.
Related Articles
- Media Buzz: Anchor Wanted, More Cumulus Cuts, Is Channel 10 For Sale?, Radio Ratings Winners
- Media Buzz: Cumulus Shake-Up Begins, New Sunrise Show Shines, Where’s The New ProJo?
- New England Media Changes - Globe, Cumulus, Sports Radio and Projo
- Cumulus Fires Top Boss at WPRO, LITE 105 and HOT 106
- WPRO’s Parent Company Cumulus Stock Collapses, Bankruptcy Looming?
- Media: Kilmartin’s House, GoLocal’s Lawsuit, TV Ratings and Cumulus Stock
- Talkers Magazine’s Harrison Discusses Cumulus Bankruptcy, DePetro, and the Future of Local Radio
- “Keep Tara Granahan” on WPRO in Afternoon Petition Starts Online
- WPRO’s Future is Doomed, Warns National Radio Expert
- Since Cianci’s Death, WPRO AM Losing Audience, Especially in Afternoon Drive
- Democratic Chair Blasts GOP Leader and WPRO’s Granahan for Clinton Comments
- UPDATED: Cianci’s Replacement Announced, New Line Up at WPRO
- WPRO’s Big Problem Filling the Cianci Time Slot — Who’s Next
- What Does the Future Hold for WPRO?
- WPRO Manager Tells Hosts Not to Disparage Each Other
- Exodus Continues at WPRO
- Big Radio Companies Facing Bankruptcy - WPRO and WHJY’s Parent Co’s in Financial Turmoil
- UPDATED: DePetro Pulled From the Air at WPRO, Officials Claim It Was Tied to a Pre-Scheduled Meeting
- Media in Chaos - WPRO’s Parent Co. Stock Plummeting, NYT Print Rev Down 19%, and More
- WPRO’s Parent Company: Federal Judge Shoots Down Financing and Stock Tumbles
- Loss of DePetro and Cianci Crushes WPRO AM’s Ratings
- Media Explosion in RI - RI PBS Scores $94M, WPRO’s Parent Co. Collapse, Big Projo Changes
- WPRO and WPRI’s Dr. Tad Forced to Surrender Medical License by RI Dept. of Health
- State Rep Blasts Being “Sabotaged” by Granahan on WPRO
- WPRO Advertises DePetro’s Time Slot with 50% Pay Cut (UPDATED)
- RI Secretary of State’s Chief of Staff Posts Message Calling Out WPRO’s DePetro
- RI Conservative Think Tank Leader Laments the Loss of DePetro from WPRO
- DePetro Announces He is Leaving WPRO Show
- Moore: Conservatives Should Boycott WPRO Over DePetro Leaving
- WPRO’s Parent Company May Enter Bankruptcy Reports Wall St. Journal