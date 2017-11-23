Cumulus - Parent Company of WPRO Delisted By NASDAQ and Stock Drops 34%

Cumulus media has been delisted by the NASDAQ for failing to meet the $1.00 minimum pricing requirement and other financial performance issues. On Wednesday, the first day of trading after the delisting. the stock dropped over 34 percent and is now be traded on the OTCBB.

In Rhode Island, Cumulus is the parent company of the largest group of radio stations in the Providence market — WPRO AM and FM, HOT 106, LITE 105 and others and now the company faces financial uncertainty.

On Wednesday, the stock closed at just $0.17 per share. An 89 percent drop in stock value from the 52-week high and that was after an eight for one stock swap in 2016.

Related Slideshow: Who Really Owns Rhode Island’s Media

Statewide media organizations -- newspaper, television, radio, and digital. Prev Next Newspaper Providence Journal --> GateHouse --> New Media Investment Group --> Fortress --> SoftBank Location: Tokyo, Japan Total Newspapers: 125 Daily Newspapers, 600 Community Prev Next TV WJAR-10 --> Sinclair Broadcasting Location: Hunt Valley, Maryland Total Stations: 233 Stations Prev Next TV WPRI-12 --> Nexstar Location: Irving, Texas Total Stations: 170 Prev Next TV ABC-6 --> Citadel Communication Location: Bronxville, NY Total Stations: 3 Prev Next Radio WHJJ, WHJY + More --> iHeart Media Location: San Antonio, Texas Stations: 858 Prev Next Radio WPRO AM, WPRO FM + More --> Cumulus Media Location: Atlanta, Georgia Stations: 447 Prev Next Digital GoLocalProv --> GoLocal24 Location: Providence, Rhode Island Websites: 3 Prev

Newspaper

Newspaper

TV

TV

TV

TV

TV

TV

Radio

Radio

Radio

Radio

Digital Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.