Cumulus - Parent Company of WPRO Delisted By NASDAQ and Stock Drops 34%

Thursday, November 23, 2017

GoLocalProv Business Team

 

Cumulus media has been delisted by the NASDAQ for failing to meet the $1.00 minimum pricing requirement and other financial performance issues. On Wednesday, the first day of trading after the delisting. the stock dropped over 34 percent and is now be traded on the OTCBB.

In Rhode Island, Cumulus is the parent company of the largest group of radio stations in the Providence market — WPRO AM and FM, HOT 106, LITE 105 and others and now the company faces financial uncertainty.

On Wednesday, the stock closed at just $0.17 per share. An 89 percent drop in stock value from the 52-week high and that was after an eight for one stock swap in 2016.

 

Statewide media organizations -- newspaper, television, radio, and digital.

Newspaper

Providence Journal --> GateHouse --> New Media Investment Group --> Fortress --> SoftBank

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Total Newspapers: 125 Daily Newspapers, 600 Community

TV

WJAR-10 --> Sinclair Broadcasting

Location: Hunt Valley, Maryland

Total Stations: 233 Stations

TV

WPRI-12 --> Nexstar

Location: Irving, Texas

Total Stations: 170

TV

ABC-6 --> Citadel Communication

Location: Bronxville, NY

Total Stations: 3

Radio

WHJJ, WHJY + More --> iHeart Media

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Stations: 858

Radio

WPRO AM, WPRO FM + More --> Cumulus Media

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Stations: 447

Digital

GoLocalProv --> GoLocal24

Location: Providence, Rhode Island

Websites: 3

 
 

:!