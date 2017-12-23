Clean Energy Jobs in MA Rise 4% in 2016-2017
Saturday, December 23, 2017
The center reports that a total of 109,226 clean energy workers were employed.
“This year’s Clean Energy Industry Report demonstrates that Massachusetts continues to host a thriving clean energy sector that supports the Commonwealth’s position as a national leader on innovation and climate action. The sector is responsible for significant job growth over recent years and we look forward to continuing our work to support innovative clean-energy employers across Massachusetts in 2018,” said Governor Charlie Baker.
The numbers come as part of MassCEC’s 2017 Massachusetts Clean Energy Industry Report.
The Report
The report found that the clean energy industry employs residents of every region in Massachusetts.
Jobs grew over the past year in each of the state’s regions, with the largest growth coming in Southeastern Massachusetts (5.9 %) and Western Massachusetts (5.1 %).
Northeast Massachusetts, which includes Boston, accounted for 48 percent of total clean energy employment in 2017.
The number of clean energy establishments in Central Massachusetts grew by 2.9 percent.
Additional findings include strong pay for clean energy workers, with more than 68 percent of workers earning more than $50,000 annually, compared to a median wage of $40,557 for all jobs across Massachusetts.
“The clean energy sector continues to experience strong job growth and plays a crucial role driving the state’s innovation economy. As the industry continues to grow, Massachusetts residents will reap the benefits of job creation, economic activity and access to innovative technologies,” said Department of Energy Resources Commissioner Judith Judson.
