Citizens Bank’s Carmody Named Chair of Junior Achievement Board of Directors

Citizens Bank Vice President Suzanne Carmody was elected Chairman of the Board of Junior Achievement of Rhode Island at their annual meeting of the corporation.

“Junior Achievement is committed to finding the very best leaders in Rhode Island to lead and advance the JA mission. We are excited to begin our new year with Sue at the helm and look forward to a great year ahead working to impact the lives of Rhode Island’s most valuable resource – its young people,” said Lee Lewis, president of Junior Achievement.

About Carmody

Carmody has served on the board since 2016 and is a resident of Cranston.

She is the Vice President and Head of Core Banking Sourcing at Citizens Bank.

Junior Achievement

Junior Achievement is the state’s largest organization dedicated to educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy through volunteer-led, experiential, hands-on programs.

Junior Achievement’s board of directors is comprised of business, education, and community leaders that represent the diverse facets of Rhode Island’s economy and workforce.

The board sets and monitors the strategic direction of JA, helps to secure the necessary resources to ensure quality programming and operations, participates as and secures volunteers, and serves as ambassadors to the community to actively promote the mission and purpose of the organization.

Other Officers Re-Elected

In addition to Sue’s election as chairman, two other officers were re-elected and two new members joined the board:

Ashlee Accetta, Community Relations Manager at Fidelity Investments, was elected to her first term on the board of directors through June 30, 2021. Ashlee is a resident of East Greenwich, RI.

Community Relations Manager at Fidelity Investments, was elected to her first term on the board of directors through June 30, 2021. Ashlee is a resident of East Greenwich, RI. Craig Bilodeau, Partner at Sansiveri, Kimball & Co., LLP, has been re-elected as the board’s Treasurer. Craig has been on the board since 2013. Craig is a resident of Cranston, RI.

Partner at Sansiveri, Kimball & Co., LLP, has been re-elected as the board’s Treasurer. Craig has been on the board since 2013. Craig is a resident of Cranston, RI. Sherri Carrera, Account Manager at GLAD WORKS, has been re-elected as the board’s secretary. Sherri has been on the board since 2012. Sherri is a resident of Warwick, RI.

Account Manager at GLAD WORKS, has been re-elected as the board’s secretary. Sherri has been on the board since 2012. Sherri is a resident of Warwick, RI. Graham Chapman, Manager of Community Partnerships at Santander Bank, was elected to his first term on the board of directors through June 30, 2021. Graham is a resident of Pembroke, MA.

The following staff change was also announced:

Jeffrey Cartee, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, previously serving as Vice President of Development. Jeff has been with JA since 2012 and as Executive Vice President he will oversee the development and events, operations and finance, and education departments. Jeff is a resident of Warwick, RI.

