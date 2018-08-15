Citizens Bank Opens New Campus in Johnston

Citizens Bank opened its new corporate campus in Johnston on Tuesday.

“This beautiful, modern campus provides a foundation for greater teamwork, innovation, and efficiency in an environmentally sustainable setting. We believe that this dynamic work environment will help further connect our colleagues to the bank’s mission and values in meaningful ways,” said Bruce Van Saun, Chairman, and CEO, Citizens Financial Group.

Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena added, “I am very excited about Citizens Bank making Johnston their new home. This project is living proof of what happens when the town, the state, and a private corporation work together for good, sound economic development.”

The New Campus

The campus, built on a previously undeveloped parcel of land on the west side of Interstate 295, comprises approximately 424,000 square feet of office and meeting space, including a call center, as well as ball fields, tennis and basketball courts, and trails that will be available for colleagues and local community use.

Citizens colleagues will be able to take advantage of amenities including an onsite fitness and wellness center, a cafeteria offering a wide range of healthy food options, and scenic walking trails and sports fields that help promote an active lifestyle. Workstations within the campus were designed to foster teamwork while maximizing natural light.

The project also includes infrastructure improvements along Greenville Ave., including the extension of sewer lines into the area by the Narragansett Bay Commission and the construction of a new exit for Interstate 295, the cost of which was split by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation and Citizens. Colleagues working in the facility are primarily being relocated from a leased facility in Cranston.

The Citizens headquarters will remain in Providence.

