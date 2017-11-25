Cicilline Says He Will Do “Whatever It Takes” to Stop Net Neutrality Proposal
Saturday, November 25, 2017
Ending Net Neutrality would allow cable or phone companies to decided which websites, content or applications would be available.
Cicilline serves as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee.
Read The Statement Below
"When working families pay their internet bill, they expect to get what they pay for: access to the entire lawful internet, not just portions of it.
President Obama understood this. He recognized the importance of preserving net neutrality—the principle that consumers should get access to the entire lawful internet at the speed they pay for—by prohibiting blocking, throttling, and paid prioritization of consumers' access to the internet.
Under the Obama administration, the FCC imposed strong protections to prevent internet service providers from slowing or blocking access to certain websites, or requiring payment to speed up traffic to consumers. The Obama administration's commitment to net neutrality empowered consumers and kept internet service providers from gouging their customers for high-speed internet access to their favorite websites.
President Trump, however, is choosing to give even more power to large corporations at the expense of consumers. The Trump FCC's proposal to reverse President Obama's action is a disaster for working people.
If the Trump FCC, led by Chairman Ajit Pai, gets their way, it will allow internet service providers to slow-down consumers' access to certain sites and even block them altogether. There will be no rules preventing internet service providers from balkanizing the internet by charging different rates for consumers to access to email, social media, news, movies, and any other services. It will mark the end of open, unrestricted access to the internet, and a new era where only the wealthy and well-off can enjoy full online access.
I plan to do whatever it takes to stop this proposal. And I encourage the American people to join in this fight. Call 202-418-2000, or email [email protected], and let FCC Chairman Pai know you won't support this terrible decision."
