Chris Lanni Out as WJAR 10 News Director

GoLocalProv.com has learned that Chris Lanni, the long-time News Director at Channel 10, is no longer with the station.

Lanni had served as News Director for more than seven years, and had been with the market-leading station for more than a decade.

About Lanni

According to Lanni’s bio, “As news director, Chris Lanni is charged with ensuring that the news and information produced by NBC 10 is worthy of the Coverage You Trust. This Edward R. Murrow award winning news manager is a West Bay native and earned his bachelor's degree in journalism at the University of Rhode Island.”

Vic Vetters, the General Manager of WJAR, refused comment, stating that the station does not respond to questions about personnel matters.

WJAR has been the market leader in the Providence DMA for decades and has launched the careers of Meredith Viera, Matt Laurer and Christiane Amanpour.

Local Implications

The Providence TV market is in flux, as mega media company Nextar recently purchased Media General — the parent company of WPRI-12. The market is bracing for changes at that station.

Related Slideshow: Media Changes in December, 2016

Prev Next Magazine Decline Consolidation at Hearst Hearst is combining the beauty, fashion and entertainment departments of five of its women's print magazines -- Cosmopolitan, Seventeen, Redbook, Woman's Day and Good Housekeeping -- in January, 2017. It has not been reported what the staff reduction will be. Prev Next Part 2 Style Magazine is Dropping Print Self Magazine is going all-in on digital. The woman’s publication says its February issue will be its last regular print production, with the exception of occasional special issues based on health and wellness topics. Condé Nast’s Self, which also focuses on fitness, currently publishes on a monthly basis. "The magazine had a total paid and verified circulation of nearly 1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2016," according to MediaPost Prev Next Mixed Numbers New York Times Has Good and Bad News The good news is the the New York Times continues to build its digital business and the pace is quickening. The bad news is in the third quarter the NYT was down 19 percent year-over-year. Can the growth of digital save arguably the most important newspaper in America? According to Ken Doctor, NYT’s CEO Mark Thompson said the paper wants to grow from 1.6 million digital subscribers to 10 million in 2020. The past few months have seen a boon, but second quarter this year saw only 51,000 new subscribers. A GoLocal look at the numbers finds that if the NYT wants to hit 10 million in three years it would need to add 700,000 new subscribers per quarter.

Prev Next WPRO John DePetro Out Sick? On Tuesday night John DePetro posted on social media the following message to explain his recent absence: To all of my listeners: Unfortunately, I have a health situation I am dealing with, which will keep me off the air for now. I will update you when I can. Prev

Magazine Decline

Magazine Decline

Part 2

Part 2

Mixed Numbers

Mixed Numbers

WPRO Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.