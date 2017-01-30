Chris Lanni Out as WJAR 10 News Director
Monday, January 30, 2017
Lanni had served as News Director for more than seven years, and had been with the market-leading station for more than a decade.
About Lanni
According to Lanni’s bio, “As news director, Chris Lanni is charged with ensuring that the news and information produced by NBC 10 is worthy of the Coverage You Trust. This Edward R. Murrow award winning news manager is a West Bay native and earned his bachelor's degree in journalism at the University of Rhode Island.”
Vic Vetters, the General Manager of WJAR, refused comment, stating that the station does not respond to questions about personnel matters.
WJAR has been the market leader in the Providence DMA for decades and has launched the careers of Meredith Viera, Matt Laurer and Christiane Amanpour.
Local Implications
The Providence TV market is in flux, as mega media company Nextar recently purchased Media General — the parent company of WPRI-12. The market is bracing for changes at that station.
Related Slideshow: Media Changes in December, 2016
Magazine Decline
Consolidation at Hearst
Hearst is combining the beauty, fashion and entertainment departments of five of its women's print magazines -- Cosmopolitan, Seventeen, Redbook, Woman's Day and Good Housekeeping -- in January, 2017.
It has not been reported what the staff reduction will be.
Part 2
Style Magazine is Dropping Print
Self Magazine is going all-in on digital. The woman’s publication says its February issue will be its last regular print production, with the exception of occasional special issues based on health and wellness topics.
Condé Nast’s Self, which also focuses on fitness, currently publishes on a monthly basis. "The magazine had a total paid and verified circulation of nearly 1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2016," according to MediaPost
Mixed Numbers
New York Times Has Good and Bad News
The good news is the the New York Times continues to build its digital business and the pace is quickening.
The bad news is in the third quarter the NYT was down 19 percent year-over-year.
Can the growth of digital save arguably the most important newspaper in America?
According to Ken Doctor, NYT’s CEO Mark Thompson said the paper wants to grow from 1.6 million digital subscribers to 10 million in 2020. The past few months have seen a boon, but second quarter this year saw only 51,000 new subscribers.
A GoLocal look at the numbers finds that if the NYT wants to hit 10 million in three years it would need to add 700,000 new subscribers per quarter.
Related Articles
- GoLocal Story On WJAR’s Parent Co. Sparks Dispute Between Sinclair, Politico - They Blame Kushner
- WJAR 10 Crushes WPRI 12, Rolling Stone Fallout, and Projo Moving - Moore News
- Moore News: Glamour Loves Metts, WJAR Re-Org, Black Journalists, Lauer and Globe Moving
- Mega TV Merger Will Have Big Impact on WJAR-10 and WPRI-12
- Listen: Mega TV Merger Will Have Big Impact on WJAR-10 and WPRI-12
- NEW: Coletta Recognizes 37 Years at WJAR 10
- Jimmy Kimmel Rips WJAR’s First Birthdays
- Jimmy Kimmel ‘WJAR 1st Birthdays’ Prankster Reveals Himself
- Tremmel Goes Global - WJAR Fallout Picked Up Across the Globe
- VIDEO: WJAR NBC 10’s Bologna Drops “F” Bomb on Air
- In Case You Missed It: Julie Tremmel Out at WJAR 10
- NEW: Julie Tremmel Out at WJAR 10
- PODCAST: EXCLUSIVE: Tremmel to File Grievance Against WJAR in Culture Clash
- EXCLUSIVE: Tremmel to File Grievance Against WJAR in Culture Clash
- In Case You Missed It: Tremmel to File Grievance Against WJAR
- WJAR Reporter Who Mocked Bear Attacks is at It Again
- WJAR’s Taricani Rips Station for Embarrassing Bear Video
- WJAR Partners On GoLocal DEM Investigation
- Molly O’Brien Leaves WJAR 10
- TV: WJAR Dominates Ratings, Big Loss of Young Viewers, and Kalunian Goes to WPRI
- Putman Leaves WJAR, Pelletier Leaves Providence Journal
- Kelly Love Out at WJAR
- WJAR 10’s Parent Co. Under Fire for Trading Access to Trump for More Positive Coverage
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It