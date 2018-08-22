Carpionato Group, Mayor Solomon Unveil Plans for Biomedical Center in Warwick

Carpionato Group and Warwick Mayor Joseph Solomon unveiled plans to create a biomedical destination campus at the Crossings Office Park adjacent to the Crowne Plaza hotel in Warwick.

“As we continue to identify opportunities to invest in New England, the creation of a bio-medical campus in Warwick that creates good-paying permanent jobs is smart economic development that benefits the city and our state. We believe the synergies created by Ortho Rhode Island and BD on this site will be a catalyst for further bio-medical uses, which we are currently exploring,” said Alfred Carpionato, Chairman, and CEO of Carpionato Group.

The project has received Master Plan approval from the Warwick Planning Board.

“We know that the biomedical industry is one that has and will continue to thrive here in Warwick. This addition to their campus is a great complement to the Davol headquarters, and I look forward to working with the Carpionato Group as this project moves forward. The addition of these construction jobs, and the nearly 300 permanent positions that will be created, along with the contribution to our tax base signals a significant, continued investment in our community by the Carpionato Group. I thank Alfred and Kelly for their ongoing belief that Warwick is one of the best places in the region in which to do business and for their steadfast confidence that any new venture will succeed in the City of Warwick,” said Solomon.

The Project

The project will create 125 construction jobs, and bring more than 275 permanent bio-medical jobs to the site with a total annual payroll of $30,000,000.

The new facility will add more than $25-million in assessed value to the City of Warwick tax rolls.

Carpionato Group received Master Plan Approval from the Warwick Planning Board along with a recommendation for a zone change to construct the three-story, 100,000-square foot office building in two phases.

The first phase will consist of a 60,000 sf building.

The second phase will include a 40,000 sf expansion to accommodate additional medical office uses.

The project will be executed by Calspan Development & Construction.

