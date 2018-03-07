Most of RI’s Top Radio Stations Will Be in Bankruptcy This Week, According to Reports

First, it was Cumulus Media and now, iHeart radio is set to file bankruptcy. Simultaneously, top executives at iHeart are taking millions in bonuses.

Cumulus, who owns stations like WPRO AM, WPRO FM, LITE 105 and Hot 106, entered into bankruptcy in November of 2017. iHeart is expected to file any day. Combined, the two conglomerates own much of the radio market in the Providence market.

The two of the three largest radio groups (with Entercom being the third) have now proven big debt -- in a shrinking and consolidating market -- is an unsustainable business model.

Debt, Buyouts, and Bankruptcy

iHeart’s impending filing is driven by over $20 billion in debt, much of it is tied to a 2008 leveraged buyout.

Now, Coast 93.3, WHJY, and B101 -- all owned by iHeart -- are going bankrupt just like their competitors.

The most recent declaration of iHeart’s financial collapse came on Monday, "The new proposal filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday would reduce the company’s debt from $20.6 billion as of Sept. 30 to just under $5.8 billion under a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, the company’s billboard subsidiary, would be spun off on its own as part of the deal. Bondholders would receive stock in Clear Channel as well as a mix of equity in the newly recapitalized iHeart," reported mySA.

Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported, “iHeartMedia Inc. is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as this weekend after months of negotiations with creditors who hold over $15 billion of the company’s debt, according to people familiar with the matter.”

The collapse of both radio groups comes on the heels of the sale of iconic WBRU being shuttered and the station being sold to a Christian radio group.

Financial Collapse — Executive Bonuses

RadioInk reported last Thursday that the iHeartCommunications’ board compensation committee “approved millions of dollars in bonuses for iHeart CEO Bob Pittman, COO Richard Bressler, and General Counsel Robert Walls. Pittman, who reportedly received $500,000 bonuses each of the past two years, is eligible to earn a bonus for each calendar quarter of 2018 of $2.325 million and Bressler is eligible for $1.325 million."

For the local stations, spending and staffing will be under the microscope and severely limited in bankruptcy --with significant reductions are expected.

Rebound or Death March?

While the collapse of the newspaper industry is well reported, the collapse of radio has been blamed on corporate missteps and over-leveraging, but data shows that radio’s problems may be more significant.

Last April, Michael Harrison, the publisher of Talkers magazine joined GoLocal LIVE and discussed the near bankruptcy of two of the largest radio groups in America, the state of talk radio in Providence, and the future of media. Harrison is one of the leading experts on radio today. SEE THE INTERVIEW HERE

*Generation Z, which is projected to account for 40% of all consumers in the U.S. by 2020, shows little interest in traditional media, including radio, having grown up in an on-demand digital environment,” claims a report by Professor Larry Miller of New York University’s Steinhart Music Business Program.

“AM/FM radio is in the midst of a massive drop-off as a music-discovery tool by younger generations, with self-reported listening to AM/FM radio among teens aged 13 and up declining by almost 50 percentage points between 2005 and 2016,” found Miller’s study.

“Music discovery as a whole is moving away from AM/FM radio and toward YouTube, Spotify and Pandora, especially among younger listeners, with 19% of a 2017 study of surveyed listeners citing it as a source for keeping up-to-date with music — down from 28% the previous year. Among 12-24-year-olds who find music discovery important, AM/FM radio (50%) becomes even less influential, trailing YouTube (80%), Spotify (59%), and Pandora (53%).”

