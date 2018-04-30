More Media Layoffs: Univision Cuts and More Cuts

Media layoffs are not just for newspapers. Univision CEO Randy Falco, who announced plans to retire by the end of 2018, has signaled more upheaval and layoffs are in the media company’s future, reports the Wrap.com.

“As part of our continuing efforts, we have made the very difficult decision to reduce personnel across the company,” Falco wrote in a memo to staff obtained by TheWrap. “We know that disruption is required to transform this business into a company that will not only exist but continue to thrive in the future.”

These layoffs come on top of other cutbacks last year.

“Earlier this month, Univision put the kibosh on a long-awaited IPO and laid off more than 150 employees across both the Spanish-language TV network and Gizmodo Media Group it acquired last year. And in March the company laid off 20 employees as it announced plans to restructure the business amid a steady erosion in ratings on the network.”

The Columbia Journalism Review, reported in February about the endless number of cutbacks across media:

Meanwhile, significant layoffs are underway at Digital First Media, a chain of newspapers, many of which are in California, that includes The Orange County Register. In a statement released on Wednesday, the Los Angeles chapter of the Society for Professional Journalists expressed its “sadness, frustration and dismay” at cutbacks at the company’s Southern California News Group. “People often complain about unresponsive, unaccountable local government and vanishing local news is a large part of why this is able to occur,” SPJ wrote.

More cuts have also come to The Oregonian, the state’s largest newspaper, with 11 staffers losing their jobs, in the sixth wave of layoffs at the paper over the past several years. “You’re probably asking yourself, when will these cuts end? I wish I could answer that,” editor Mark Katches said in a statement to staff. “Although we have made progress growing our digital audience while also producing award-winning and important journalism, the revenue picture continues to pose challenges for our company.”