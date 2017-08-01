Business Innovation Factory Announces #BIF2017 Media Partner With GoLocal24 - Will Live Stream

The Business Innovation Factory (BIF), in collaboration with GoLocal24, announces a media partnership for #BIF2017, BIF’s Annual Collaborative Innovation Summit held in Providence, RI this September 13-14 at Trinity Repertory Company.

Included in the partnership is a six (6) week #BIF2017 Summit Storyteller Series on GoLocal LIVE featuring interviews with inspiring summit storytellers leading up to GoLocal LIVE broadcasting live, for the first time ever, from #BIF2017 at Trinity Rep Theatre on September 13-14.

BIF and GoLocal LIVE will debut the six week #BIF2017 Summit Storyteller Series starting this Friday, August 4, 2017 leading off with Alan Webber, co-founder of Fast Company. Now in its’ 13th year, #BIF2017, like previous summits before it, has attracted high-profile storytellers from across the country, including this year Walt Mossberg, veteran tech journalist from the Wall Street Journal; Carmen Medina, former Deputy Director of Intelligence at the CIA, and Richard Saul Wurman, design icon and creator of the TED Conference.

“We’re thrilled to have GoLocal as a #BIF2017 Media Partner and to debut the #BIF2017 Summit Storyteller Series on GoLocal LIVE this week” Saul Kaplan, Founder and Chief Catalyst of BIF explains, “The BIF Summit enables 500+ innovation junkies from around the world, and many more connected online, to learn from inspiring storytellers who share genuine stories about their personal transformation journey.

The BIF Summit was named the secondinnovative conference in America by Inc. magazine.

#BIF2017 enables participants to engage in stories of transformation, connecting with each other to accelerate our own transformation journeys and to make a difference in the world. At BIF, we believe that in order to transform our most vital community systems in education, healthcare, and government, we need to make our self-organized networks more purposeful.”

At #BIF2017 on September 13-14, GoLocal will simultaneously live stream the entire Summit, 32 stories over 2 days, as well as featuring GoLocal interviews during the summit intermissions and breaks. “We’ve been broadcasting with Saul for a series we’ve dubbed Mr. Innovation, airing every Monday afternoon, so the partnership with BIF seemed like a natural fit. We’re excited to to be a small part of BIFs’ amazing stories of transformation and to be able to offer it to our viewers,” Josh Fenton, CEO and co-founder of GoLocal explains.

Why attend? #BIF2017 is designed as an experience for inspired learning. It takes place in a theater, not a hotel or conference center. There's only one track, so everyone shares a common experience. Attendees expand their networks with both storytellers and attendees during our long breaks, meals, and reception with over 80 percent of attendees being thought leaders, CEOs, Presidents, or Senior Leaders in their field. Tickets for #BIF2017 are on sale now. Register today and be ready to leave feeling inspired. For group rates, information, or sales, please visit the registration page.

The Business Innovation Factory helps business and social-system leaders explore, test, and commercialize next practices and new business models in complex social systems like healthcare, education and government.

GoLocal24 is the parent company to GoLocalProv.com, GoLocalWorcester.com, GoLocalPDX.com. The Summit will be streamed to all three sites.

