Bristol County Savings Bank Awards $64K in Grants to 10 RI Non-Profits

Bristol County Savings Bank (BCSB) awarded $64,918 in grants to ten non-profits in the Pawtucket area through its charitable foundation.

“In keeping with the Bank’s mission of supporting our local neighborhoods to meet the growing needs of the population, our Foundation is proud to present grants to these 10 non-profit organizations doing good work in greater Pawtucket community,” said Patrick J. Murray, President & CEO of BCSB and President of BCSCF.

In total, the bank presented $271,313 in grants to 40 non-profit organizations in the Pawtucket, Rhode Island region, Taunton/Attleboro and New Bedford-Dartmouth/Fall River regions.

The grants were presented during a ceremony that took place at the Holiday Inn Taunton.

Pawtucket Non-Profits

The organizations in the Pawtucket, Rhode Island region that received grants from the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation (BCSCF) include Books Are Wings ($5,000), Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket ($12,500), Camp Ruggles, Inc. ($4,000), The Capital Good Fund ($10,000), College Crusade of Rhode Island ($6,518), The Empowerment Factory ($5,900), Girls on the Run Rhode Island ($5,000), Rhode Island Nurses Institute Middle College Charter High School ($7,500), Woodlawn Catholic Regional School ($3,500) and Young Voices ($5,000).

Bristol County Savings Bank Charitable Foundation

The Foundation was established in 1996 as part of the Bank’s 150th Anniversary celebration.

Since the Foundation began, more than $19 million has been committed to hundreds of different non-profit organizations.

In 2017, the Foundation awarded $1.8 million to various 501(c)(3) organizations.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.