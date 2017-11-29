BREAKING: Matt Lauer Fired by NBC, Former WJAR Host in Providence

Matt Lauer who has hosted the Today Show for more than two decades and launched his career in Providence at WJAR-10, is out.

The announcement was made during the opening of the Today Show at 7:00 AM.

Lauer earned an estimated $28 million a year from NBC.

"This is a sad morning at 'Today' and NBC News," said his co-host Savannah Guthrie. "As I'm sure you can understand, we are devastated. I'm heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear colleague."

The firing was tied to at least one case of alleged sexual harassment.

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

