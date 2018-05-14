Richard Branson Voices Interest in Superman Building for Hotel
Monday, May 14, 2018
During the visit, Branson said to 80-90 employees at an invitation-only event at Virgin Pulse that he has interest in the Superman Building for a hotel.
This was not a passing comment, state officials confirmed to GoLocalProv on Monday afternoon that he had voiced the same interest and is potentially looking to start a meaningful conversation.
Branson’s Hotel Expansion
In March, it was reported that Branson bought the Hard Rock Casino Hotel in Las Vegas.
According to Virgin, its hotels "will intermix a passion for food and beverage, music and culture, fusing along with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. Virgin Hotels Chicago is now taking reservations, with New York, Nashville and others to follow."
Virgin first expanded into hotels in 2010.
Superman Vacancy Just Hit Five Years in
The Superman Building — Providence’s tallest skyscraper and once the headquarters of America’s ninth largest bank — has now been vacant for five years. The dubious anniversary is a black mark on the state’s improving economy.
When Fleet Bank was in the building — officially the Industrial National Bank Building -- Providence's financial district was a busy hub. Today at lunchtime, the city's streets, like Westminster and Weybosset, are a fraction of what they once were.
SEE APPRAISAL OF SUPERMAN BELOW
In June 2011, former Providence Mayor and downtown developer Joe Paolino prophetically warned that if Fleet Bank’s acquirer left the Superman Building it would be devastating for Providence’s business community.
Paolino said two years before Fleet's departure, that Providence, state, and federal officials needed to do whatever it took to keep the mega-bank in Providence.
Paolino began to raise eyebrows with his calls for the city to do whatever was needed to keep Bank of America in the city’s tallest and most well-known building. The bank was nearing the end of a 10-year lease agreed to in the early days of now-Congressman David Cicilline’s tenure as then-Mayor.
Paolino warned in 2011 that there was a real chance Bank of America could desert the downtown skyscraper. “It’s a ticking time bomb if they move out,” Paolino said. “It would be like the Biltmore closing. It would kill local businesses.”
Superman Building Appraisal - 2014
