Block Island Switches to Deepwater Wind for Power

On Monday, Block Island Power Company transferred the island's electrical system from diesel generators to energy generated from offshore wind turbines. Now, Deepwater Wind provides the electricity to the island.

"Rhode Island has always led by example. We started America's industrial revolution and built the first textile mill in the country. Now, as Block Island transitions to wind power, we're leading again in the renewable revolution," said Governor Gina Raimondo. "I'm proud to be Governor of the only state with steel in the water and blades spinning over the ocean. Because of our leadership and innovation in the renewable energy sector, we are putting Rhode Islanders back to work and Rhode Island back in the game."

The switch over marks another milestone in the development of offshore wind as a viable energy source. For decades Block Island residents had to subsidies expensive and diesel driven generators.



