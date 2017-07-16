Better Business Bureau Offers Tips on Stopping Scammers From Constantly Calling

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is offering tips to consumers on how to stop scammers from continuously calling.

According to BBB Scam Tracker, more than 5,700 scams involving phone calls have been reported to BBB across the U.S. and Canada since January of this year.

“Blocking one number won’t stop scammers from calling you once your information is out there. As soon as you pick up the phone, your number is registered as active and can be sold for other scammers to contact,” said Paula Fleming, spokesperson for the local BBB.

The BBB offers the following tips:

First, do not answer calls from numbers you do not recognize. If it’s a legitimate contact, they will leave a message. Even if a scammer leaves a message, this will give you time to think about what is being asked of you.

Be cautious of those automated messages asking you to “Press 9” to be taken off of their call list. It’s best to just hang up. Pressing your keypad is another way to alert the caller that they have reached an active number, and they will continue to call and sell your number to other scammers as well.

Be aware that scammers are calling and impersonating legitimate businesses, organizations, and charities. The best thing you can do to prevent yourself from falling victim is to hang up, find the appropriate phone number, and call them directly to speak to a representative.

Join the Do Not Call Registry to cut down on legitimate telemarketing and sales calls. Although it won’t stop scammers, you’ll get fewer calls, making it easier to spot the fraudulent ones.

Write down the phone number of those callers violating the Do Not Call Registry and file a scam report with BBB Scam Tracker and the FTC's Do Not Call List.

For more information, click here.

