Azores Airlines to Offer Nonstop Flights to Azores From T.F. Green This Summer
Monday, March 12, 2018
The flights will run on Fridays from June 8 through September 28, 2018.
Tickets are on sale now, with fares starting at $572 + taxes for a round-trip.
“As this is a very popular route for Rhode Islanders, we are very pleased they will be able to travel on new airplanes that offer greater accommodations and amenities. The Azores is a great destination and we would encourage regional travelers to travel abroad this summer,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, president, and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation.
The Service
Azores Airlines will offer this summer’s service on its new fleet of A321NEO aircraft.
The A321NEO carries up to 186 passengers. With the widest single-aisle cabin on the market, every flight will offer modern comfort in every class.
The new aircraft cabin offers a modern design, a new air purifier with filters and light-emitting diodes for ambiance lighting.
The new aircraft also offers larger luggage storage as well.
Visit The Azores
The closest point to Europe from the United States, the Azores are an autonomous region of Portugal, and just four hours by plane from Rhode Island.
The islands are well known for eco-tourism, golf, and European cuisine.
A variety of hiking trails from light to intermediate will marvel those who enjoy hitting the trail.
