Another New Airline for RI: Air Canada to Fly Direct From T.F. Green To Toronto

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

GoLocalProv Business Team

 

Press Conference at T.F. Green

Air Canada is the newest addition to the growing number of airlines flying directly to top U.S. cities and abroad from T.F. Green.

The announcement came at a press conference at the airport led by Governor Gina Raimondo, Airport Corporation Chair Jonathan Savage, and Airport CEO Iftikhar Ahmad.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT BELOW

This announcement is just the latest in a series of big wins for Green.

SEE THE FULL LIST BELOW

In the past year, Green has more than doubled the number of direct flights and now flies direct to Europe, the Caribbean, and now Canada.

Air Canada previously flew from Green, but left. Today's announcement was part of a national rollout for Air Canada.

"We continue to strategically expand our already extensive North American transborder network to offer the only services from Canada to Sacramento, Omaha, Providence, and flights from additional Canadian airports to Baltimore, Pittsburgh and San Francisco," said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines at Air Canada. "As the largest foreign carrier serving the USA, we are pleased to offer customers even more non-stop travel choices between Canada and the US, as well as the ability to conveniently connect onward through our extensive global network at our Canadian hubs on North America's Best Airline as rated by Skytrax."

 

 

Related Slideshow: New Direct Flights from T.F. Green Globally - Updated November, 2017

Prev Next

Norwegian Air

Providence to Edinburgh 

Prev Next

Norwegian Air

Providence to Belfast 

Prev Next

Norwegian Air

Providence to Bergen

Prev Next

Norwegian Air​

Providence to Dublin 

Prev Next

Norwegian Air​

Providence to Cork 

Prev Next

Norwegian Air​

Providence to Shannon

Prev Next

Frontier

Providence to Denver 

Prev Next

Frontier

Providence to Orlando 

Prev Next

Frontier 

Providence to Charlotte, North Carolina

Prev Next

Frontier 

Providence to Fort Myers, Florida 

Prev Next

Frontier 

Providence to Miami, Florida 

Prev Next

Frontier 

Providence to New Orleans, Louisiana 

Prev Next

Frontier 

Providence to Tampa, Florida

Prev Next

Frontier 

Providence to Raleigh, North Carolina 

Prev Next

OneJet 

Providence to Pittsburgh 

Prev Next

Norwegian Air​​

Providence to Guadeloupe 

Prev Next

Norwegian Air​​

Providence to Martinique 

Prev Next

ALLEGIANT

Providence to Punta Gorda Airport 

Prev Next

ALLEGIANT

Providence to St. Pete-Clearwater

Prev Next

ALLEGIANT

Providence to Cincinnati

Prev Next

Norwegian 

Providence to Edinburgh 

Prev Next

Air Canada 

Providence to Toronto

Prev Next

Norwegian 

Providence to Dublin (Starting May 30, 2018)

 
 

