Another New Airline for RI: Air Canada to Fly Direct From T.F. Green To Toronto

Air Canada is the newest addition to the growing number of airlines flying directly to top U.S. cities and abroad from T.F. Green.

The announcement came at a press conference at the airport led by Governor Gina Raimondo, Airport Corporation Chair Jonathan Savage, and Airport CEO Iftikhar Ahmad.

This announcement is just the latest in a series of big wins for Green.

In the past year, Green has more than doubled the number of direct flights and now flies direct to Europe, the Caribbean, and now Canada.

Air Canada previously flew from Green, but left. Today's announcement was part of a national rollout for Air Canada.

"We continue to strategically expand our already extensive North American transborder network to offer the only services from Canada to Sacramento, Omaha, Providence, and flights from additional Canadian airports to Baltimore, Pittsburgh and San Francisco," said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines at Air Canada. "As the largest foreign carrier serving the USA, we are pleased to offer customers even more non-stop travel choices between Canada and the US, as well as the ability to conveniently connect onward through our extensive global network at our Canadian hubs on North America's Best Airline as rated by Skytrax."

Related Slideshow: New Direct Flights from T.F. Green Globally - Updated November, 2017

Prev Next Norwegian Air Providence to Edinburgh Prev Next Norwegian Air Providence to Belfast Prev Next Norwegian Air Providence to Bergen Prev Next Norwegian Air​ Providence to Dublin Prev Next Norwegian Air​ Providence to Cork Prev Next Norwegian Air​ Providence to Shannon Prev Next Frontier Providence to Denver Prev Next Frontier Providence to Orlando Prev Next Frontier Providence to Charlotte, North Carolina Prev Next Frontier Providence to Fort Myers, Florida Prev Next Frontier Providence to Miami, Florida Prev Next Frontier Providence to New Orleans, Louisiana Prev Next Frontier Providence to Tampa, Florida Prev Next Frontier Providence to Raleigh, North Carolina Prev Next OneJet Providence to Pittsburgh Prev Next Norwegian Air​​ Providence to Guadeloupe Prev Next Norwegian Air​​ Providence to Martinique Prev Next ALLEGIANT Providence to Punta Gorda Airport Prev Next ALLEGIANT Providence to St. Pete-Clearwater Prev Next ALLEGIANT Providence to Cincinnati Prev Next Norwegian Providence to Edinburgh Prev Next Air Canada Providence to Toronto Prev Next Norwegian Providence to Dublin (Starting May 30, 2018) Prev

























































































Next

