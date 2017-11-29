Another New Airline for RI: Air Canada to Fly Direct From T.F. Green To Toronto
Wednesday, November 29, 2017
The announcement came at a press conference at the airport led by Governor Gina Raimondo, Airport Corporation Chair Jonathan Savage, and Airport CEO Iftikhar Ahmad.
WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT BELOW
This announcement is just the latest in a series of big wins for Green.
SEE THE FULL LIST BELOW
In the past year, Green has more than doubled the number of direct flights and now flies direct to Europe, the Caribbean, and now Canada.
Air Canada previously flew from Green, but left. Today's announcement was part of a national rollout for Air Canada.
"We continue to strategically expand our already extensive North American transborder network to offer the only services from Canada to Sacramento, Omaha, Providence, and flights from additional Canadian airports to Baltimore, Pittsburgh and San Francisco," said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines at Air Canada. "As the largest foreign carrier serving the USA, we are pleased to offer customers even more non-stop travel choices between Canada and the US, as well as the ability to conveniently connect onward through our extensive global network at our Canadian hubs on North America's Best Airline as rated by Skytrax."
