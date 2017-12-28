Alex and Ani Reports 5 of Its 10 Best Sales Days Ever Christmas Week, Announces Staff Changes

Alex and Ani is reporting that the company had its best holiday sales season in its history. The company realized five of its best ten days in sales in the week before Christmas.

“We had our number 1, 2, 4, and 5 best sales days [ever]. The sales results were driven by both internet and brick and mortar sales,” said Mark Geragos, a senior advisor at Alex and Ani.

“It was a record year on so many levels and we expect 2018 to be an even bigger year in sales and expansion," said Geragos, the celebrity attorney who has worked with the company for the past year.

“We opened 15 new stores on the West Coast in 2017 and launched our first international store in the United Kingdom,” said Geragos. The first international branded store opened this fall at the Bluewater shopping centre in Kent. Alex and Ani has numerous retailers carrying the brand in the UK.

There are presently about 100 Alex and Ani company stores and Geragos said the company will see greater expansion in 2018.

Alex and Ani also announced that the company has made two senior staff changes. Cyndy DiPietrantonio, the President and Chief Operating Officer, left in December. She is a fashion veteran and previously served as COO at the Jones Group and was interim President at SHEEX.

Bob Woodruff also left the company for a position in Boston, MA. He had joined Alex and Ani in 2016. And previously, he had been Vice President and Treasurer for Nike.

“We will have a focused 2018 with extensive expansion. There will be a higher expectation from everyone, so we can effortlessly achieve our goals,” said Carolyn Rafaelian to her company.

Geragos reaffirmed Rafaelian’s comments. “We would like to have the focus on ‘we’ as a corporation — we are continuing to continue transform the DNA. Our success this year is based on our team being nimble and quick," said.

