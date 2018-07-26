Rhode Island is “Big on Vision” Says Leading Blockchain Expert Pulver at RI Blockchain Summit

Leading entrepreneur and blockchain expert Jeff Pulver called Rhode Island "big on vision" after Governor Gina Raimondo, Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor, and Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello welcomed nearly 100 of the top executives and innovators in the emerging blockchain and cyber currency industries to Rhode Island for the 2018 Rhode Island Blockchain Summit on Thursday.

Pulver, who is the Vice-Chairman of Alchemist, an industry leader specializing in token sales, blockchain project development and investment, joined Alchemist CEO Steve Nerayoff for a discussion on blockchain -- a digital ledger in which transactions made in bitcoin or another cryptocurrency are recorded chronologically and publicly -- and fielded a question-and-answer session following with summit attendees.

"Rhode Island no longer needs to apologize for a being a small state -- you're big in vision," said Pulver. "I'm not aware of any state so positively embracive of a nascent technology, to bring it someplace where it can grow here. It does not happen. So no more small state. Big vision."

Pulver, who helped shape the worldwide market acceptance of VoIP and is the founder and co-founder of numerous startups including Alchemist, Free World Dialup, VON, Vivox, MoNage and Vonage, spoke to the ability for blockchain to impact numerous areas from social media to governments -- and how utilization in good faith will be key.

Nerayoff is a blockchain pioneer with his involvement in top projects including Ethereum, Lisk, Bancor, tZERO, ZenCash, ZCash, Ripio, Aion and Storm and is the Chairman of the publicly listed company Global Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLKCF) (TSXV:BLOC). He spoke to his own crowdfunding strategy as other players emerge, and where he sees the market heading.

The 2018 Rhode Island Blockchain Summit, hosted by Alchemist and G Media Studios, is the first of its kind in Rhode Island. Technologists, investors, and entrepreneurs have come to the state from Europe, Asia and across the United States for the event which is being held in both Providence and Newport.

Some of the notables attending include Richard Schaeffer - former NYMEX Chairman; Adam Lindemann and Daniel Long from Artblx; and Brian Kelly, Founder & CEO, BKCM LLC, and a regular CNBC Fast Money.

"As a serial entrepreneur, it has always been my mission to help create a business-friendly climate and world-class technology infrastructure to attract innovative companies to our great state,” said David Paolo, Founder and CEO of G Media Studios.

The event is being hosted by G Media, Alchemist, Paolino Properties, and GoLocalProv in conjunction with RI Commerce Corporation.

