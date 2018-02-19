A New GoLocal LIVE Feature - “Inside Marketing” Starts Feb. 26

Starting on Monday, February 26, GoLocal LIVE launches a new monthly segment “Inside Marketing” as part of “Business Monday.”

The new feature is co-hosted by GoLocal’s Josh Fenton and G Media’s President and CEO Megan Decker.

Decker is a New York advertising veteran who has returned to Rhode Island to head G Media, the Providence-based branding and advertising agency.

“We will explore issues ranging from social media to branding to the transformation of media,” said Decker. “Its a chance to look at emerging marketing issues in a real-time exploration.”

“This new content partnership will provide GoLocal LIVE viewers with up to date insights from one of the smartest marketer in the region. We are excited to work with Megan. Providence has always been a hotbed for advertising — this will be a great way to explore issues the businesses are wrestling with,” said Fenton.

The “Inside Marketing” segment will be broadcast live on the last Monday of the month from 4:20 PM to 4:40 PM between “The Money Man” Gary Sasse and Business Innovation Factory’s founder and chief catalyst Saul Kaplan.

Previous to joining G Media, Decker was an exec at Catapult Marketing in Westport, CT where she managed the company’s largest telecom client, Frontier Communications.

Prior to joining Catapult, Decker worked Omnicom Media Group as Global Director of Marketing and Business Development. There, she collaborated with the C-suite to accomplish corporate business objectives and drive the growth of their portfolio. Before joining OMG, Decker was with Ogilvy & Mather and Publicis BOS. At both, she specialized in brand consulting, delivering expert offerings in positioning strategy, brand development, and marketing capabilities.

Prior to joining the agency side, she worked in Marketing Partnerships at Starwood Hotels, developing integrated marketing plans for each hotel brand through multi-million dollar alliances with brands such as MasterCard, Sony, PepsiCo, and LiveNation.

This content segment is a sponsored content partnership.

