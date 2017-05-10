Welcome! Login | Register

Who Is the Man Buying Up Providence’s East Side?

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team and Kate Nagle

 

Burnside House on Benefit Street PHOTO: Flckr, Reading Tom

Quietly, a Fall River, Massachusetts man named Walter Bronhard has been buying up tens of millions of dollars of premium properties on the East Side of Providence. 

Bronhard, who once opened a chiropractic office in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, is now listed as the sole owner of dozens of properties throughout the city and many are clustered near Wayland Square, Brown University, and College Hill neighborhoods. Combined, and conservatively, estimates put the combined property values at more than $50 million.

Massive Collection of Properties

Bronhard's holdings are not limited to the East Side. According to city records, he owns the historic multi-million dollar Telephone Building on Union Street downtown. The five-story was rehabbed into top level apartments.

While some of the properties are leased as luxury properties, others are marketed to college students - and the condition of those properties are among those that have come under criticism from neighborhood groups.

His real estate holdings often attract legal wranglings, as Bronhard is involved in dozens of lawsuits with him suing existing and former tenants - and tenants suing him.

“CHNA is currently investigating anti-slum-lord ordinances in other cities in hopes of sponsoring legislation to give the building department broader authority to inspect interior spaces based on repeat violations reported about the exterior,” said Josh Eisen, President of the College Hill Neighborhood Association.

The Providence Preservation Society has also heard concerns from neighbors. “Numerous Benefit Street property owners have contacted the PPS about the condition of multi-family properties and PPS is actively compiling data to see what the extent of that is," said Brent Runyon of the PPS.

Union Street - building has been transformed to high end apartments

As Bronhard’s real estate empire grows, more questions arise. He is rarely seen, and his private persona has becomes almost legendary.

“If a tenant is dealing with repeat code violations they can reach out to the Rhode Island Center for Justice to prosecute repeat offenders under the Landlord-Tenant Act,” said Eisen. “But tenants are often too intimidated or resource constrained to pursue action, so we are seeking to help neighbors ensure these historic properties are properly maintained inside by reporting problems they can see from the outside. Based on the survey completed by PPS, there are currently a lot of exterior problems.”

Bronhard did not respond to email and phone requests by GoLocal. 

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza

Maxing Out, and Unvailable 

Campaign finance records show that Bronhard has given $18,000 to Rhode Island candidates and elected officials.

Bronhard's donations include annual $1,000 donations to Providence Mayors Angel Taveras, Jorge Elorza and to Governor Gina Raimondo. 

 

19 Benefit Street

Location: East Side of Providence 

Category: Residential 

Appraised Value: $447,500*

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

34 Benefit Street

Location: East Side of Providence

Category: Residential

Appraised Value: $1,155,700* 

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

110 Benefit Street

Location: East Side of Providence

Category: Residential

Appraised Value: $842,500*

 

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

122 Benefit Street

Location: East Side of Providence

Category: Residential

Appraised Value: $688,300*

 

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

161 Benefit Street

Location: East Side of Providence 

Category: Residential 

Appraised Value: $1,073,900*

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

12 Cady Street

Location: East Side of Providence

Category: Residential 

Appraised Value: $460,100*

 

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

280 Benefit Street

Location: East Side of Providence

Category: Residential 

Appraised Value: $599,500*

 

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

308 Benefit Street

Location: East Side of Providence

Category: Residential 

Appraised Value: $887,700*

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

344 Benefit Street

Location: East Side of Providence 

Category: Residential

Appraised Value: $630,400* 

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

372 Benefit Street

Location: East Side of Providence 

Category: Residential 

Appraised Value: $521,400*

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

376 Benefit Street

Location: East Side of Providence 

Category: Residential 

Appraised Value: $668,400*

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

378 Benefit Street

Location: East Side of Providence 

Category: Residential: 

Appraised Value: $673,200 *

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

167-169 George Street

Location: East Side of Providence 

Category: Residential 

Appraised Value: $389,700 *

 

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

23 James Street

Location: East Side of Providence 

Category: Residential

Appraised Value: $503,200

266 Wickenden Street

Location: East Side of Providence 

Category: Residential: 

Appraised Value: $583,800*

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

169 Waterman Ave

Location: East Side of Providence 

Category: Residential 

Appraised Value: $593,800*

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

112 Keene Street

Location: East Side of Providence 

Category: Residential

Appraised Value: $852,000*

 

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

240 Bowen Street

Location: East Side of Providence 

Category: Residential 

Appraised Value: $497,900

Zillow: $752,344

89 Angell Street

Location: East Side of Providence

Category: Luxury 

Appraised Value: $1,591,700 *

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

182 Angell Street

Location: East Side of Providence 

Category: Luxury 

Appraised Value: $1,028,300

136 Benefit Street

Location: East Side of Providence 

Category: Luxury 

Appraised Value: $192,700 *

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

296 Benefit Street

Location: East Side of Providence 

Category: Luxury 

Appraised Value: $822,900 *

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

302 Benefit Street

Location: East Side of Providence 

Category: Luxury 

Appraised Value: $758,400 *

 

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

314 Benefit Street

Location: East Side of Providence 

Category: Luxury 

Appraised Value: $1,366,500 *

 

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

350 Benefit Street

Location: East Side of Providence 

Category: Luxury 

Appraised Value: $654,300 *

 

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

335 Angell Street

Location: East Side of Providence 

Category: Luxury 

Appraised Value: $808,800 *

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

108 Waterman Street

Location: East Side of Providence 

Category: Luxury 

Appraised Value: $1,661,000 *

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

110 Waterman Street

Location: East Side of Providence 

Category: Luxury 

Appraised Value: $1,047,300* 

 

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

28 Pitman Street

Location: East Side of Providence 

Category: Luxury 

Appraised Value: $524,800

140 Pitman Street

Location: East Side of Providence

Category: Luxury

Appraised Value: $4,212,000*

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

72 Prospect Street

Location: East Side of Providence 

Category: Luxury 

Appraised Value: $1,279,300*

 

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

5-7 Euclid Street

Location: East Side of Providence 

Category: Luxury 

Appraised Value: $676,800*

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

19 South Court

Location: East Side of Providence 

Category: Luxury 

Appraised Value:  $488,700

21 Planet Street

Location: East Side of Providence 

Category: Luxury 

Appraised Value: $492,500 *

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

110 Union Street

Location: Downtown

Category: Luxury 

Appraised Value: $2,144,900*

PHOTO: Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger)

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

110 Union Street

Location: Downtown

Category: Luxury 

Appraised Value: $2,144,900*

PHOTO: Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger)

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

49 Seekonk Street

Location: East Side

Category: Commerical

Appraised Value: $1,222,200*

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

49 Seekonk Street

Location: East Side

Category: Commerical

Appraised Value: $1,222,200*

 

* Appraised Value of the City of Providence

 
 

