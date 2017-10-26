RI’s Pension Fund Earns $872 million in Past 12 months

Rhode Island’s pension fund earned $74.3 million in the month of September and over $872 million in the last 12 months since the announcement of Treasurer Seth Magaziner’s Back to Basics investment strategy. The strategy abandoned former RI Treasurer and now Governor Gina Raimondo's strategy that included a high reliance on alternative investments -- hedge funds which include high fees.

"I am committed to bringing growth and stability to our State's pension fund. Our Back to Basics approach is improving investment returns through common sense investments and providing financial security for those who have dedicated their careers to public service,” said Magaziner.

For the 12-month period ending September 30, 2017, the fund earned over $872 million, a return of 11.6 percent, which beats the plan's 11.1 percent benchmark and a tradition 60% stock/40% bonds portfolio which would have earned 10.9 percent.

Treasurer Magaziner announced the Back to Basics investment strategy in September of 2016 and has moved over $500 million out of hedge funds in favor of more traditional investments for growth and stability.

