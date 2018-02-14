RI’s Female CEO Deficit — Just 15% of Largest Employers Are Led By Women
Email to a friend
Permalink
Wednesday, February 14, 2018
GoLocalProv Business Team
Men dominate the corner offices in RI
Of the 103 largest employers who operate in Rhode Island, just 15.5 percent of those companies are led by women.
The data was provided by the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training and includes companies with 400 and more employees.
“Women are half the population and half the world’s brain power. If we’re going to solve our biggest problems, we need everyone at the table. But it’s clear that we have more work to do to empower women. When we invest in diversity, everybody benefits,” said Gina Raimondo, Rhode Island’s first female governor in an email to GoLocalProv.
SLIDE: SEE THE LIST OF THE RI EMPLOYERS WITH MORE THAN 400 BELOW
Recently, Rhode Island lost two of its top women business leaders. Cheryl Snead, the former CEO of Banneker Industries passed away last month and Helena Foulkes, the CVS executive that ran two of the company’s largest business units, is leaving to take the helm of Hudson’s Bay.
Snead was one of the most active business leaders in the community in Rhode Island, serving on multiple boards, and Foulkes has been a regular on many of America’s most influential women and business lists.
What Are The Factors?
Gina Raimondo -- RI's 1st female Governor
“Women are still underrepresented because there is a 'pipeline issue.' Based on data from 222 companies employing more than 12M in the US, women continue to be hired and promoted at lower rates than men on average (of course, it's even worse for women of color),” said Kelly Nevins, the Executive Director of the Women’s Fund of Rhode Island.
“This happens right at the outset because fewer women are hired at the entry level, despite them being 57% of college grads. As you move through the corporate ladder, representation declines further. Women are 18% less likely to be promoted to manager than their male counterparts. By the time they reach Senior VP level, women hold only 21% of these positions. If entry level women were promoted at the same rate as their male peers, the number of women at the SVP and C-Suite levels would more than double. By the way, women are NOT leaving companies at higher rates then men do to focus on family,” adds Nevins.
Lisa Ranglin, who heads the RI Black Business Association of RI said, “Companies that continue to ignore the value of diversity and inclusion in their organization will never achieve their highest level of innovation and growth. It’s well documented that companies with diverse workforce at all levels outperform their competitors.”
“For way too long, diversity and inclusion meant having pictures on a wall with women, and people of color. Outdated recruitment approaches should be revamped to weed out unconscious bias. Companies must be intentional in building a pipeline with qualified diverse candidates. Also, there needs to be diverse cultural perspectives that inspire creativity and drive innovation," said Ranglin.
The Rhode Island number may be better than the percentage of women who lead Fortune 500 companies. According to the business publication, just 6.4 percent of the companies on the list are led by women.
"In my opinion, the state’s priority continues to be out of state large companies," said Ranglin. "It is unfortunate, but Rhode Island’s small business and minority-owned businesses have very limited access to develop and expand and they are typically overlooked as potential drivers of neighborhoods economic development and job creation."
Government Leadership Underrepresented Too
Business is not the only place that women are under-represented in Rhode Island. Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation is all male. Of the five general officers, three are male (Lt. Governor Dan McKee, Attorney General Peter Kilmartin, and General Treasurer Seth Magaziner) and two female (Raimondo and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea). And, only one of the four legislative leaders at the State House is a woman — Patricia Morgan.
What Can Change the Dynamics
Women in tech
Nevins says there are a number of initiatives that could change the status quo:
- Implicit bias training for ALL employees, and particularly those who are hiring others or conducting performance reviews
- Conducting regular hiring/promotion audits for demographic information to identify if challenges are in your workplace
- Remove gender bias from written job descriptions and hiring process (use gender balancing services to ensure that an equal number of women's resumes get to the review stage, remove names from resumes, use mixed gender panel interviews)
- Connect female employees with leadership development and mentoring programs, provide rotational training through stretch assignments, include them on formal pitch meetings and focus on accountability & results
- Since women are 5.5 times more likely than their male counterparts to do all or most of the household work in addition to full-time jobs, making sure workplaces are flexible (with clear policies that focus on results) is key. Offering stipends, discounts, and reimbursements to soften the expense of childcare is also helpful.
- By the way, these things also help men!
- For more ideas and deeper information, WFRI offers our Gender Equity in the Workplace Toolkit at http://www.wfri.org/research. The toolkit includes a list of questions that can help companies begin to identify gender-related challenges in their workplace.
Related Slideshow: RI’s Largest Employers - 2018
Prev
Next
Macy's
CEO: Jeff Gennette
Category: Retail
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Providence Community Center
CEO: Merrill Thomas
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Schneider Electric
CEO: Jean-Pascal Tricoire
Category: Technology
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Infosys
CEO: Salil S. Parekh
Category: Technology
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Metropolitan Property & Liability
CEO: Steven A. Kandarian
Category: Financial Service
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
RI Medical Imaging
CEO: John A. Pezzullo, MD
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
University Medicine Foundation
CEO: Louis B. Rice MD
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Children's Friend & Service
CEO: Carla Saccone
Category: Social Services
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Walgreens
CEO: Stefano Pessina
Category: Retail
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Embrace Home Loans
CEO: Kurt Noyce
Category: Financial Service
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
YMCA Pawtucket
CEO: Charles R. Clifford
Category: Social Service
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Amtrol
CEO: Larry T. Guillemette
Category: Manufacturing
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Caremark
CEO: Larry Merlo
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Alex and Ani
CEO: Carolyn Rafaelian
Category: Retail
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Gateway Healthcare
CEO: Daniel Wall
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
PriceRite
CEO: Joe Colalillo
Category: Retail
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Dollar Tree Stores
CEO: Gary M. Philbin
Category: Retail
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Balise Auto Sales
CEO: Jeb Balise
Category: Retail
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
The Fogarty Center
CEO: David C. Reiss
Category: Community Services
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Thundermist Health Center
CEO: Charles T. Jones
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
United Natural Foods
CEO: Steven Spinner
Category: Food Services
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Life Care Centers of America
CEO: Forrest L. Preston
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Verizon Services
CEO: Lowell McAdam
Category: Services
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
CCA Inc
CEO: Christopher Palmieri,
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Fidelity Investments
CEO: Abigail Johnson
Category: Financial Services
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Daniele International
CEO: Stefano and Davide Dukcevich
Category: Food Services
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Teknor Apex
CEO: Jonathan D. Fain
Category: Manufacturing
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Verizon New England Inc
CEO: Lowell McAdam
Category: Technology
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Neighborhood Health Plan of RI
CEO: Peter Marino
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Looking Upwards
CEO: Carrie Miranda
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 400-499
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Washington Trust
CEO: Joseph J. MarcAurele
Category: Financial Services
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
HB Employee Services
CEO: Mark Ohlendorf
Category: Financial Services
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Westerly Hospital
CEO: Patrick Green
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Vincent Porcaro Inc
CEO: Vincent Porcaro
Category: Services
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
CVS Rx Services
CEO: Larry Merlo
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Merrill Lynch
CEO: Brian Moynihan
Category: Financial Services
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Aramark Campus
CEO: Eric Foss
Category: Food Services
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Target
CEO: Brian Cornell
Category: Retail
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Toray Plastics
CEO: Mike Brandmeier
Category: Manufacturing
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Trudeau Memorial Center
CEO: Judith Sullivan
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Salve Regina University
CEO: Jane Gerety
Category: Education
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Ocean State Transit
CEO: Dennis Gallagher
Category: Transportation
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Lowe's Home Centers
CEO: Robert Niblock
Category: Retail
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Coastal Medical
CEO: Alan Kurose
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Tiffany & Company
CEO: Alessandro Bogliolo
Category: Manufacturing
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Whole Foods
CEO: John Mackey
Category: Retail
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Cumberland Farms
CEO: Ari Haseotes
Category: Retail
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
New England Institute of Technology
CEO: Richard I. Gouse
Category: Education
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Amgen
CEO: Robert A. Bradway
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Dan’s Management
CEO: Nigel Travis
Category: Retail
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Metlife Group
CEO: Steven A. Kandarian
Category: Financial Services
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Emma Bradley Hospital
CEO: Daniel Wall
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Narragansett Electric
CEO: Steve Holliday
Category: Energy
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Rite Aid
CEO: John Standley
Category: Retail
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
The Homestead Group
CEO: Christine Gadbois
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Sodexho Services
CEO: Denis Machuel
Category: Healthcare/Food Services
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Ocean State Job Lot
CEO: Marc Perlman
Category: Retail
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Newport Hospital
CEO: Crista Durand
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Cox Communications
CEO: Patrick J. Esser
Category: Technology
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
The Providence Center For Counseling
CEO: Deborah O'Brien
Category: Social Services
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of RI
CEO: Kim A. Keck
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
National Financial Services
CEO: James Cook
Category: Financial Services
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Lifespan Physician Group
CEO: Timothy J. Babineau
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Care New England HR
CEO: James E. Fanale
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
YMCA Providence
CEO: Steven G. O'Donnell
Category: Social Services
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Perspectives Corp
CEO: David Ruppell
Category: Social Services
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Butler Hospital
CEO: Patricia Recupero
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Raytheon Company
CEO: Thomas A. Kennedy
Category: Technology/Manufacturing
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Bryant University
CEO: Ron Machtley
Category: Education
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Burger King
CEO: Daniel Schwartz
Category: Retail
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Employment 2000
CEO: Cheryl Rey
Category: Staffing
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
IGT
CEO: Marco Sala
Category: Technology
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Roger Williams Hospital
CEO: John Holiver
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Lifespan Corp
CEO: Timothy Babineau
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
St Joseph’s Health Center
CEO: David Kobis, FACHE
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 500-999
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
United Parcel Service
CEO: David Abney
Category: Service
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
FM Global
CEO: Thomas Lawson
Category: Financial Services
Numer of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Shaw’s Supermarket
CEO: Paul Gossett
Category: Retail
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Prime Healthcare Services Landmark
CEO: Michael Souza
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Sovereign Bank
CEO: Scott Powell
Category: Financial Services
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Providence College
CEO: Brian J. Shanley
Category: Education
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
First Student Management
CEO: Dennis R. Maple
Category: Transportation
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
The Home Depot
CEO: Craig Menear
Category: Retail
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Roger Williams University
CEO: Donald J. Farish
Category: Education
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
South County Hospital
CEO: Louis R. Giancola,
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
AAA
CEO: Marshall L. Doney
Category: Insurance/Financial Services
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Amica Mutual Insurance Company
CEO: Robert A. DiMuccio
Category: Financial Services
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Fidelity Brokerage Services
CEO: Abigail Johnson
Category: Financial Services
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Johnson & Wales University
CEO: John J. Bowen, MM, DBA
Category: Education
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
RI School of Design
CEO: Rosanne Somerson
Category: Education
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
RI CVS Pharmacy Stores
CEO: VACANT (Formerly Helena Foulkes)
Category: Retail
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Twin River
CEO: George Papanier
Category: Casino
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Hasbro Managerial Services
CEO: Brian D. Goldner
Category: Entertainment/Manufacturing
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Bank of America
CEO: Brian T. Moynihan
Category: Financial Services
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Women & Infants Hospital
CEO: Dr. Robert Insoft
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Kent County Memorial Hospital
CEO: Michael J. Dacey Jr.
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Walmart
CEO: Doug McMillon
Category: Retail
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
The Miriam Hospital
CEO: Arthur J. Sampson
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Stop & Shop Supermarket
CEO: Mark McGowan
Category: Retail
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Electric Boat Corporation
CEO: Jeffrey S. Geiger
Category: Manufacturing
Number of Employees:
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Brown University
CEO: Christina Paxson
Category: Education
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
Citizens Bank
CEO: Bruce Van Saun
Category: Financial Services
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
CVS Pharmacy
CEO: Vacant (Formerly Helena Foulkes)
Category: Retail
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Prev
Next
RI Hospital
CEO: Margaret M. Van Bree, MHA, DrPH
Category: Healthcare
Number of Employees: 1,000 plus
Source: RI DLT
Enjoy this post? Share it with others.
Email to a friend
Permalink