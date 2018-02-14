Welcome! Login | Register

RI’s Female CEO Deficit — Just 15% of Largest Employers Are Led By Women

Wednesday, February 14, 2018

GoLocalProv Business Team

 

Men dominate the corner offices in RI

Of the 103 largest employers who operate in Rhode Island, just 15.5 percent of those companies are led by women.

The data was provided by the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training and includes companies with 400 and more employees.

“Women are half the population and half the world’s brain power. If we’re going to solve our biggest problems, we need everyone at the table. But it’s clear that we have more work to do to empower women. When we invest in diversity, everybody benefits,” said Gina Raimondo, Rhode Island’s first female governor in an email to GoLocalProv.

SLIDE: SEE THE LIST OF THE RI EMPLOYERS WITH MORE THAN 400 BELOW

Recently, Rhode Island lost two of its top women business leaders. Cheryl Snead, the former CEO of Banneker Industries passed away last month and Helena Foulkes, the CVS executive that ran two of the company’s largest business units, is leaving to take the helm of Hudson’s Bay.

Snead was one of the most active business leaders in the community in Rhode Island, serving on multiple boards, and Foulkes has been a regular on many of America’s most influential women and business lists.

Gina Raimondo -- RI's 1st female Governor

What Are The Factors?

“Women are still underrepresented because there is a 'pipeline issue.'  Based on data from 222 companies employing more than 12M in the US, women continue to be hired and promoted at lower rates than men on average (of course, it's even worse for women of color),” said Kelly Nevins, the Executive Director of the Women’s Fund of Rhode Island.

“This happens right at the outset because fewer women are hired at the entry level, despite them being 57% of college grads. As you move through the corporate ladder, representation declines further.  Women are 18% less likely to be promoted to manager than their male counterparts. By the time they reach Senior VP level, women hold only 21% of these positions. If entry level women were promoted at the same rate as their male peers, the number of women at the SVP and C-Suite levels would more than double. By the way, women are NOT leaving companies at higher rates then men do to focus on family,” adds Nevins.

Lisa Ranglin, who heads the RI Black Business Association of RI said, “Companies that continue to ignore the value of diversity and inclusion in their organization will never achieve their highest level of innovation and growth.  It’s well documented that companies with diverse workforce at all levels outperform their competitors.”

“For way too long, diversity and inclusion meant having pictures on a wall with women, and people of color.  Outdated recruitment approaches should be revamped to weed out unconscious bias.  Companies must be intentional in building a pipeline with qualified diverse candidates. Also, there needs to be diverse cultural perspectives that inspire creativity and drive innovation," said Ranglin.

The Rhode Island number may be better than the percentage of women who lead Fortune 500 companies. According to the business publication, just 6.4 percent of the companies on the list are led by women.

"In my opinion, the state’s priority continues to be out of state large companies," said Ranglin. "It is unfortunate, but Rhode Island’s small business and minority-owned businesses have very limited access to develop and expand and they are typically overlooked as potential drivers of neighborhoods economic development and job creation."

Government Leadership Underrepresented Too

Business is not the only place that women are under-represented in Rhode Island. Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation is all male. Of the five general officers, three are male (Lt. Governor Dan McKee, Attorney General Peter Kilmartin, and General Treasurer Seth Magaziner) and two female (Raimondo and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea). And, only one of the four legislative leaders at the State House is a woman — Patricia Morgan.

Women in tech

What Can Change the Dynamics

Nevins says there are a number of initiatives that could change the status quo:

  • Implicit bias training for ALL employees, and particularly those who are hiring others or conducting performance reviews
  • Conducting regular hiring/promotion audits for demographic information to identify if challenges are in your workplace
  • Remove gender bias from written job descriptions and hiring process (use gender balancing services to ensure that an equal number of women's resumes get to the review stage, remove names from resumes, use mixed gender panel interviews)
  • Connect female employees with leadership development and mentoring programs, provide rotational training through stretch assignments, include them on formal pitch meetings and focus on accountability & results
  • Since women are 5.5 times more likely than their male counterparts to do all or most of the household work in addition to full-time jobs, making sure workplaces are flexible (with clear policies that focus on results) is key. Offering stipends, discounts, and reimbursements to soften the expense of childcare is also helpful.
  • By the way, these things also help men!
  • For more ideas and deeper information, WFRI offers our Gender Equity in the Workplace Toolkit at http://www.wfri.org/research. The toolkit includes a list of questions that can help companies begin to identify gender-related challenges in their workplace.
 

Related Slideshow: RI’s Largest Employers - 2018

Prev Next

Macy's 

CEO: Jeff Gennette 

Category: Retail 

Number of Employees: 400-499

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Providence Community Center 

CEO: Merrill Thomas

Category: Healthcare

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Schneider Electric

CEO: Jean-Pascal Tricoire

Category: Technology 

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

Infosys

CEO: Salil S. Parekh 

Category: Technology 

Number of Employees: 400-499

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

Metropolitan Property & Liability

CEO: Steven A. Kandarian

Category:  Financial Service

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

RI Medical Imaging

CEO: John A. Pezzullo, MD

Category: Healthcare 

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

University Medicine Foundation

CEO: Louis B. Rice MD 

Category: Healthcare

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

Children's Friend & Service

CEO: Carla Saccone

Category: Social Services 

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

Walgreens

CEO: Stefano Pessina 

Category: Retail 

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

Embrace Home Loans

CEO: Kurt Noyce

Category: Financial Service 

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

YMCA Pawtucket

CEO: Charles R. Clifford

Category: Social Service 

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Amtrol

CEO:  Larry T. Guillemette

Category: Manufacturing 

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Caremark 

CEO: Larry Merlo 

Category: Healthcare

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Alex and Ani 

CEO: Carolyn Rafaelian

Category: Retail 

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

Gateway Healthcare

CEO: Daniel Wall

Category: Healthcare 

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

PriceRite

CEO: Joe Colalillo

Category: Retail 

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

Dollar Tree Stores

CEO: Gary M. Philbin

Category: Retail 

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Balise Auto Sales

CEO: Jeb Balise 

Category: Retail

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

The Fogarty Center

CEO: David C. Reiss

Category:  Community Services 

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

Thundermist Health Center

CEO: Charles T. Jones

Category: Healthcare 

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

United Natural Foods

CEO: Steven Spinner

Category: Food Services 

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

Life Care Centers of America

CEO: Forrest L. Preston 

Category: Healthcare 

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

Verizon Services 

CEO: Lowell McAdam

Category: Services 

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

CCA Inc

CEO: Christopher Palmieri,

Category: Healthcare

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

Fidelity Investments

CEO: Abigail Johnson

Category: Financial Services 

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

Daniele International

CEO: Stefano and Davide Dukcevich

Category: Food Services 

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Teknor Apex 

CEO: Jonathan D. Fain

Category: Manufacturing 

Number of Employees: 400-499

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Verizon New England Inc

CEO:  Lowell McAdam

Category: Technology 

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Neighborhood Health Plan of RI

CEO: Peter Marino

Category: Healthcare 

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Looking Upwards

CEO: Carrie Miranda 

Category: Healthcare

Number of Employees: 400-499 

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

Washington Trust

CEO: Joseph J. MarcAurele

Category: Financial Services 

Number of Employees: 500-999

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

HB Employee Services 

CEO: Mark Ohlendorf

Category: Financial Services 

Number of Employees: 500-999

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

Westerly Hospital

CEO: Patrick Green

Category: Healthcare 

Number of Employees: 500-999

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

Vincent Porcaro Inc

CEO: Vincent Porcaro 

Category: Services 

Number of Employees: 500-999

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

CVS Rx Services

CEO: Larry Merlo 

Category: Healthcare  

Number of Employees: 500-999

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

Merrill Lynch

CEO: Brian Moynihan

Category: Financial Services 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Aramark Campus

CEO: Eric Foss

Category: Food Services 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Target 

CEO: Brian Cornell

Category: Retail 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Toray Plastics 

CEO: Mike Brandmeier

Category: Manufacturing 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Trudeau Memorial Center

CEO: Judith Sullivan

Category: Healthcare 

Number of Employees: 500-999

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Salve Regina University

CEO: Jane Gerety

Category: Education 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

Ocean State Transit

CEO:  Dennis Gallagher 

Category: Transportation 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Lowe's Home Centers

CEO: Robert Niblock 

Category: Retail 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Coastal Medical 

CEO: Alan Kurose 

Category: Healthcare 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Tiffany & Company

CEO: Alessandro Bogliolo 

Category: Manufacturing

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Whole Foods

CEO: John Mackey

Category: Retail 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Cumberland Farms

CEO: Ari Haseotes

Category: Retail 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

New England Institute of Technology

CEO: Richard I. Gouse 

Category: Education 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Amgen

CEO: Robert A. Bradway

Category: Healthcare

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Dan’s Management

CEO: Nigel Travis

Category: Retail 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Metlife Group 

CEO: Steven A. Kandarian

Category: Financial Services 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Emma Bradley Hospital

CEO: Daniel Wall

Category: Healthcare 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Narragansett Electric

CEO: Steve Holliday

Category: Energy 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Rite Aid

CEO: John Standley

Category: Retail 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

The Homestead Group

CEO: Christine Gadbois

Category: Healthcare 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Sodexho Services

CEO: Denis Machuel

Category: Healthcare/Food Services

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Ocean State Job Lot

CEO:  Marc Perlman

Category: Retail 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Newport Hospital

CEO: Crista Durand

Category: Healthcare 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Cox Communications

CEO: Patrick J. Esser

Category: Technology 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

The Providence Center For Counseling

CEO: Deborah O'Brien 

Category: Social Services 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of RI

CEO: Kim A. Keck

Category: Healthcare 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

National Financial Services

CEO: James Cook

Category: Financial Services 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Lifespan Physician Group

CEO: Timothy J. Babineau

Category: Healthcare 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Care New England HR

CEO: James E. Fanale

Category: Healthcare 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

YMCA Providence

CEO: Steven G. O'Donnell 

Category: Social Services 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Perspectives Corp

CEO:  David Ruppell

Category: Social Services 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Butler Hospital

CEO: Patricia Recupero

Category: Healthcare 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Raytheon Company

CEO: Thomas A. Kennedy

Category: Technology/Manufacturing 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

Bryant University

CEO: Ron Machtley

Category: Education 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Burger King

CEO: Daniel Schwartz

Category: Retail 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Employment 2000

CEO: Cheryl Rey

Category: Staffing 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

IGT

CEO: Marco Sala

Category: Technology 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Roger Williams Hospital

CEO: John Holiver

Category: Healthcare 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Lifespan Corp

CEO:  Timothy Babineau

Category: Healthcare 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

St Joseph’s Health Center 

CEO: David Kobis, FACHE

Category: Healthcare 

Number of Employees: 500-999 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

United Parcel Service 

CEO: David Abney

Category: Service 

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

FM Global

CEO: Thomas Lawson

Category: Financial Services 

Numer of Employees: 1,000 plus 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Shaw’s Supermarket

CEO: Paul Gossett

Category: Retail 

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Prime Healthcare Services Landmark

CEO: Michael Souza

Category: Healthcare 

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Sovereign Bank

CEO: Scott Powell 

Category: Financial Services 

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Providence College

CEO: Brian J. Shanley 

Category: Education 

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

First Student Management 

CEO: Dennis R. Maple

Category: Transportation 

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

The Home Depot

CEO: Craig Menear

Category: Retail 

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Roger Williams University

CEO: Donald J. Farish

Category: Education 

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

South County Hospital

CEO: Louis R. Giancola,

Category: Healthcare 

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

AAA

CEO: Marshall L. Doney

Category: Insurance/Financial Services

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Amica Mutual Insurance Company

CEO: Robert A. DiMuccio

Category: Financial Services 

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus 

Source: RI DLT 

Prev Next

Fidelity Brokerage Services

CEO: Abigail Johnson‎

Category: Financial Services 

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Johnson & Wales University

CEO: John J. Bowen, MM, DBA  

Category: Education

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

RI School of Design

CEO: Rosanne Somerson 

Category: Education 

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

RI CVS Pharmacy Stores

CEO: VACANT (Formerly Helena Foulkes)

Category: Retail 

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Twin River 

CEO: George Papanier

Category: Casino 

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Hasbro Managerial Services

CEO: Brian D. Goldner

Category: Entertainment/Manufacturing 

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Bank of America 

CEO: Brian T. Moynihan

Category: Financial Services 

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Women & Infants Hospital

CEO: Dr. Robert Insoft

Category: Healthcare 

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Kent County Memorial Hospital

CEO: Michael J. Dacey Jr.

Category: Healthcare 

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Walmart

CEO: Doug McMillon 

Category: Retail 

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

The Miriam Hospital

CEO: Arthur J. Sampson

Category: Healthcare 

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Stop & Shop Supermarket

CEO: Mark McGowan

Category: Retail 

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Electric Boat Corporation

CEO: Jeffrey S. Geiger

Category: Manufacturing

Number of Employees: 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Brown University

CEO: Christina Paxson 

Category: Education 

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

Citizens Bank

CEO: Bruce Van Saun

Category: Financial Services 

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

CVS Pharmacy

CEO: Vacant (Formerly Helena Foulkes)

Category: Retail 

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus 

Source: RI DLT

Prev Next

RI Hospital

CEO: Margaret M. Van Bree, MHA, DrPH

Category: Healthcare

Number of Employees: 1,000 plus

Source: RI DLT

 
 

