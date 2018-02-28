Care New England's Financials Are Worse than Expected

GoLocal secured key financial documents of Care New England’s (CNE) and those documents unveil that the hospital group continues to struggle financially and miss budget targets even after the closure of Memorial Hospital.

According to documents filed by CNE, the group continues to overspend its budget even after closing Memorial Hospital, “Total expenses for the System were over budget by $10.2 million or 3.4 percent and $23.4 million higher than last year.”

The overspending is just one of the problems facing Care New England and raises more questions about the management and viability of CNE.

According to CNE financial documents, “The System’s cash remains a primary focus of management; overall days cash on hand were 43 days."

In contrast, hospital groups with strong bond ratings have more than one-year of cash on hand. “Standard & Poors Global Ratings has outstanding ratings on 156 health systems of which 142 are included in the median ratios…AA+ rating..Days cash on hand: 426.2 days,” writes Beckers Hospital Review.

The lack of cash on hand is putting tremendous pressure on CNE’s management and is not improving despite the closure of Memorial Hospital.

Pension Shortfall

According to CNE financials, the pension fund is underfunded by over $100 million. The fund did realize substantial gains which mirrored the performance of the stock-market.

Trending the Wrong Way

For FY 2018, even after shedding Memorial, key indicators show that CNE's budgeting and financial performance are flawed, “Inpatient volume for the System (excluding Memorial) through the first quarter was overall unfavorable to the budget…”

More Staff Cuts and Cost Controls

Beyond the layoffs at Memorial -- over 600 employees, overall salaries and wages were reduced. Full-time employees across CNE’s other hospitals were also reduced — Butler, Kent, and Women and Infants all saw cost reductions.