Superman

Nothing kills momentum more than having your tallest skyscraper in your capital city vacant for almost four years. Reports in September of 2016 that PayPal was in the mix to take significant square footage in the empty bank building was encouraging. Then, rumors that PayPal might me need even more space and stories that other companies may be interested.

The greatest indicator of interest in the building is that more tours of the building have been scheduled. The tours usually are a precursor to a big financial ask at the State House by developers. Think swallows returning to San Juan Capistrano.

As GoLocal reported in September:

"PayPal's future in Rhode Island is clearly an unknown, but the Superman building may not be the location of choice for the estimated 60,000 square feet that the online finance company needs.

PayPal, founded by Tesla's Elon Musk and super Donald Trump supporter Peter Theil, is red hot and is seeing tremendous growth. In its latest financials, the company reported revenue growth of 15% to $2.650 billion for the quarter.

According to Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor in an interview with GoLocalProv.com, “We in Commerce organize visits to some of our key properties, and in the case of this company, we've helped to facilitate visits to properties across Rhode Island. There are multiple properties in consideration.”

“We've also been in touch with [High Rock] as well during this time. It's often the case that a single tenant won't have a footprint big enough (for a building). In general, we have conversations about how to advance this,” said Pryor, of talks with the developer of the Industrial National Bank Building, who refers to it as the Superman Building."