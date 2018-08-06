30 Brown University Alumni Leading the United States in Business

There is no business school at Brown University, but that hasn’t stopped Rhode Island’s Ivy League institution from producing a significant number of the top CEOs and leaders in business in America.

In recent years, Brown grads have headed the Federal Reserve, Black Entertainment Television, Uber, and Bank of America, to name a few.

See the List Below -- 30 Brown University Alumni Leading the United States in Business

One setback to Brown nurturing the future business leaders of America may be the retirement of a legendary professor and mentor.

This past spring, engineering Professor Barrett Hazeltine taught his last class of “Engin 9” — the legendary management and entrepreneurship course at Brown.

In a September, a 2010 GoLocalProv feature story written by Marques Coleman — now at Carlyle Group and completing his MBA at Yale — interviewed a number of business leaders in America about Hazeltine.

“Professor Hazeltine has touched the lives of so many Brown students over the years," said John Stamler, Brown University alum and investment professional at Wayzata Investment Partners "I always looked forward to attending Professor Hazeltine’s classes knowing they would be thought-provoking, interesting and challenging. His passion for his subject and commitment to all of his students made him extra special. He is a true asset to Brown University.”

This view is quite common actually, just ask any Brown student or alum; many of them will tell you that their favorite professor is Hazeltine.

While the list of notable Brown business leaders is primarily comprised of men and women in their 50s or older, younger Brown grads are grabbing business headlines, too. This year's Forbes 30 Under 30 included two recent grads:

* Nick Martell ’11, who co-founded MarketSnacks, the ultimate daily source of financial news for millennials, making Wall Street quick, clear, and entertaining.

* Ben Chesler ’15, who co-founded Imperfect Produce, which has found that 1 in 5 fruits and vegetables that are grown in the U.S. don’t meet cosmetic standards for retailers and usually are thrown out.

In addition, GoLocal LIVE has featured a sweeping array of Brown undergrads and recent graduate who are creating solutions to interesting problems. No business school? No problem.

See the List Below -- 30 Brown University Alumni Leading the United States in Business

Related Slideshow: 30 Brown University Alumni Leading the United States in Business - August 2018

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.