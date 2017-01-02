2016 Rhode Island Company of the Year

GoLocal’s selection for 2016 Company of the Year has many of the same attributes as previous great revolutionary companies in Rhode Island history -- companies like Slater Mill and Brown and Sharpe.

In 2016, Deepwater Wind changed America — it became America’s first offshore wind project. The completion of the initial project off of Block Island transforms the American energy market.

Deepwater’s initial success is as transformative as the first economically viable solar project, or when the first land-based wind project was built— the difference is the engineering degree of difficulty of building in the open ocean.

It also should not be forgotten that Deepwater had a significant competitor fighting to build the first ocean wind project. Cape Wind hoped to build off of the Cape Islands, but ran into an unusual NIMVOTO (not in my view of the ocean) coalition that included the Koch Brothers, Ted Kennedy and Walter Cronkite. The endless number of regulatory barriers delayed Cape Wind for better than a decade and ultimately doomed the project.

In the world of ocean wind projects, Deepwater Wind is small in scale booth in the size and number of windmills and the cost. It cost about $300 million to build. Yet, the environmental benefit is significant — annually 40,000 fewer tons of carbon dioxide will be emitted.

“We’ve made history here in the Ocean State, but our work is far from over,” CEO Jeff Grybowski said. “We’re more confident than ever that this is just the start of a new U.S. renewable energy industry that will put thousands of Americans to work and power communities up and down the East Coast for decades to come.”

The genesis of this effort and this company began under the administration of then-Governor Don Carcieri. While success has many who claim paternity and Deepwater has been a global effort, much of the vision, patience and credit should be assigned to Grybowski. It is a decade long overnight success.

We look for to Deepwater Wind's next success.

