10 Realities Every Business Needs to Know About the State of Media in 2017

The world of media is changing - and quickly. Where consumers spend their time, what they read, and what they watch is transforming.

Over the past couple of months a number of major studies have been released and they show that consumer behavior may be transforming faster than previously thought. The studies released are from Pew Research, Mary Meeker's Internet Trend Report, and Borrell Associates (primarily a newspaper consulting group), and Sprout Social, a social media measurement firm.

SEE SLIDES BELOW

Meeker joined Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers in December 2010 and each year she releases the most critical study of the state of the internet. Prior to KPCB, she headed research at Morgan Stanley.

Business Insider's Henry Blodget recently offered his perspective.

"I still feel that we’re still in the early years of what digital will ultimately become. What has happened to print over the past 10 to 20 years will happen to television over the next 10 to 20. That will create a big opportunity for big digital brands to make inroads. Not to kill anybody — nobody ever gets killed in the media business, they just get niche-ified. But all this change should create opportunities for some companies to get much larger than some companies currently think," said Blodget in a recent interview with Harvard's Nieman Journalism Lab.

10 Realities Every Business Needs to Know About the State of Media in 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.