Top Men’s Clothing Store Blueprint 5 Offers Rare Sale
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
There are just a handful of “fine” men’s clothing store in Rhode Island — the stores that seek the finest clothes in the world. Blueprint 5 is one such store that offers both American made and global product designed and tailored to transform the look and confidence of men.
Blueprint 5 maybe the most selective in Rhode Island and it is located in East Greenwich. It is offering one of those rare sales events. The event will begin March 3 and run until the 31 of March.
The sale offers up to 78% off. “The sale is designed to clear way for the Spring 2017 collections,” said Jim Fortier, founder of Blueprint 5.
Located on Main Street in East Greenwich, Blueprint 5 is the shop with the rare artisan tailor Tony Palma.
