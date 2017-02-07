Welcome! Login | Register
 

Miss RI Program Seeks Contestants for 2017 Competition

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Miss Rhode Island 2016 Shruti Nagarajan, Credit: Daniel Gagnon

The search for 2017’s Miss Rhode Island and Miss Rhode Island’s Outstanding Teen is underway. 

Contestants must register by April 1, 2017.

 The competition is set to be held Memorial Day weekend in Newport. 

The Candidates 

Candidates for both scholarship competitions would possess the confidence, talent, intelligence and poise to be a leader and role model for other young women.

Local titleholders will be ambassadors for women who care about their role and other women’s roles in society.

Winners will receive the title of Miss Rhode Island or Miss Rhode Island’s Outstanding Teen, as well as scholarship money, prizes and the opportunity to compete to be the next Miss America or Miss America’s Outstanding Teen!

For the Miss Rhode Island competition, contestants must be between the ages of 17 and 24.

Contestants must be a high school senior, high school graduate, or have a GED by the date of competition.

Miss Rhode Island's Outstanding Teen 2016 Kate DePetro, Credit: Daniel Gagnon.

For the Miss Rhode Island’s Outstanding Teen competition, contestants must be between the ages of 13 and 17 and must be enrolled in school (private, public or home-schooled).

Miss RI and Miss Outstanding Teen Programs 

The Miss Rhode Island program is an official preliminary competition of the Miss America Scholarship Organization, which provides millions of dollars in scholarships to young women every year!

The Miss Rhode Island’s Outstanding Teen program encourages positive achievement by helping to nurture and build scholastic excellence, creative accomplishments, healthy living and community involvement of our nation’s youth.

 

Related Slideshow: The 2016 Miss RI Contestants

All photos courtesy of Daniel Gagnon

Raquel Perez

Raquel Perez 

Miss East Greenwich 

Mary Malloy

Mary Malloy

Miss Cumberland 

Prev Next

Jennifer Woods 

Miss Aquidneck Island 

Prev Next

Paige Lavallee 

Miss Bristol

Prev Next

Victoria Cuartas

Miss East Providence

Prev Next

Allegra Graziano

Miss Johnston

Emily Cronin

Emily Cronin 

Miss Kent County

Prev Next

Jenna-Lyn Geysen

Miss Narragansett 

Prev Next

Abigail Verille 

Miss Newport 

Prev Next

Nicolette Peloquin

Miss Newport Harbor

Prev Next

Jennifer LePoirs

Miss Northern RI 

Prev Next

Marsha Laprade 

Miss North Smithfield

Prev Next

Allie De La Zerda

Miss Providence College 

Prev Next

Shruti Nagarajan

Miss Providence County

Prev Next

Lesley Fargnoli

Miss Providence 

Prev Next

Rachel Terceira 

Miss Scituate 

Prev Next

Caitlin O'Neil

Miss Southern RI 

Britney Lane

Britney Lane

Miss Warwick

Prev Next

Nicolette Green 

Miss Washington County

Prev Next

Kristina Horan

Miss West Warwick 

Leigh Payne

Leigh Payne

Miss Barrington's Outstanding Teen

Prev Next

Tiffany Brooks

Miss Bristol's Outstanding Teen 

Prev Next

Jenna Andreozzi

Miss East Bay's Outstanding Teen 

Prev Next

Grace Turchetta

Miss East Greenwich's Outstanding Teen 

Kate DePetro

Kate DePetro

Miss West Bay's Outstanding Teen

Grace Farrow

Grace Farrow 

Miss Providence's Outstanding Teen 

 
 

