Miss RI Program Seeks Contestants for 2017 Competition

The search for 2017’s Miss Rhode Island and Miss Rhode Island’s Outstanding Teen is underway.

Contestants must register by April 1, 2017.

The competition is set to be held Memorial Day weekend in Newport.

The Candidates

Candidates for both scholarship competitions would possess the confidence, talent, intelligence and poise to be a leader and role model for other young women.

Local titleholders will be ambassadors for women who care about their role and other women’s roles in society.

Winners will receive the title of Miss Rhode Island or Miss Rhode Island’s Outstanding Teen, as well as scholarship money, prizes and the opportunity to compete to be the next Miss America or Miss America’s Outstanding Teen!

For the Miss Rhode Island competition, contestants must be between the ages of 17 and 24.

Contestants must be a high school senior, high school graduate, or have a GED by the date of competition.

For the Miss Rhode Island’s Outstanding Teen competition, contestants must be between the ages of 13 and 17 and must be enrolled in school (private, public or home-schooled).

Miss RI and Miss Outstanding Teen Programs

The Miss Rhode Island program is an official preliminary competition of the Miss America Scholarship Organization, which provides millions of dollars in scholarships to young women every year!

The Miss Rhode Island’s Outstanding Teen program encourages positive achievement by helping to nurture and build scholastic excellence, creative accomplishments, healthy living and community involvement of our nation’s youth.

Related Slideshow: The 2016 Miss RI Contestants

All photos courtesy of Daniel Gagnon Prev Next Raquel Perez Miss East Greenwich Prev Next Mary Malloy Miss Cumberland Prev Next Jennifer Woods Miss Aquidneck Island Prev Next Paige Lavallee Miss Bristol Prev Next Victoria Cuartas Miss East Providence Prev Next Allegra Graziano Miss Johnston Prev Next Emily Cronin Miss Kent County Prev Next Jenna-Lyn Geysen Miss Narragansett Prev Next Abigail Verille Miss Newport Prev Next Nicolette Peloquin Miss Newport Harbor Prev Next Jennifer LePoirs Miss Northern RI Prev Next Marsha Laprade Miss North Smithfield Prev Next Allie De La Zerda Miss Providence College Prev Next Shruti Nagarajan Miss Providence County Prev Next Lesley Fargnoli Miss Providence Prev Next Rachel Terceira Miss Scituate Prev Next Caitlin O'Neil Miss Southern RI Prev Next Britney Lane Miss Warwick Prev Next Nicolette Green Miss Washington County Prev Next Kristina Horan Miss West Warwick Prev Next Leigh Payne Miss Barrington's Outstanding Teen Prev Next Tiffany Brooks Miss Bristol's Outstanding Teen Prev Next Jenna Andreozzi Miss East Bay's Outstanding Teen Prev Next Grace Turchetta Miss East Greenwich's Outstanding Teen Prev Next Kate DePetro Miss West Bay's Outstanding Teen Prev Next Grace Farrow Miss Providence's Outstanding Teen Prev





































































































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.