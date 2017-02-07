Miss RI Program Seeks Contestants for 2017 Competition
Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Contestants must register by April 1, 2017.
The competition is set to be held Memorial Day weekend in Newport.
The Candidates
Candidates for both scholarship competitions would possess the confidence, talent, intelligence and poise to be a leader and role model for other young women.
Local titleholders will be ambassadors for women who care about their role and other women’s roles in society.
Winners will receive the title of Miss Rhode Island or Miss Rhode Island’s Outstanding Teen, as well as scholarship money, prizes and the opportunity to compete to be the next Miss America or Miss America’s Outstanding Teen!
For the Miss Rhode Island competition, contestants must be between the ages of 17 and 24.
Contestants must be a high school senior, high school graduate, or have a GED by the date of competition.
Miss RI and Miss Outstanding Teen Programs
The Miss Rhode Island program is an official preliminary competition of the Miss America Scholarship Organization, which provides millions of dollars in scholarships to young women every year!
The Miss Rhode Island’s Outstanding Teen program encourages positive achievement by helping to nurture and build scholastic excellence, creative accomplishments, healthy living and community involvement of our nation’s youth.
Related Slideshow: The 2016 Miss RI Contestants
All photos courtesy of Daniel Gagnon
