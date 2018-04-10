Alex & Ani, American Cancer Society Raise Over $1 Million in Donations

The American Cancer Society and Alex and Ani have teamed up to generate more than $1 million in donations for the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving mission through its “Charity by Design” collection.

“Alex and Ani is one of our most valued partners. The company embodies what it means to be beautiful – empowering people to make a positive impact on their world. The $1 million raised is helping us to create a world free of cancer by funding our research, prevention, advocacy, and patient support programs,” said Kris Kim, executive vice president, Northeast Region.

Alex and Ani Vice President Colleen Fugere added, “There are millions of people impacted by cancer all over the world every day. Through our partnership with the American Cancer Society and the Celebrate Today Charm, we can connect with those individuals by providing them with a positive mantra to encourage healing and gratitude. We are honored that our products inspire hope in others, not to mention the donations from the product are pushing American Cancer Society towards their goal of a world without cancer. Progress is being made, and we are fortunate to be partnered together on this journey.”

The Partnership

The American Cancer Society’s partnership with Alex and Ani started in 2012, with three separate charm bangles – the Relay For Life Bangle, the Gift Box Charm Bangle, and the current Celebrate Today Bangle, which is available online and in-stores for $32.

Alex and Ani donate 20 percent of the purchase of each Celebrate Today Bangle to the American Cancer Society.

