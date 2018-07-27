Alex and Ani’s Rafaelian Teams With Ice Cube to Create Championship Rings for BIG3 Basketball League
Friday, July 27, 2018
The rings were designed by BIG3 Co-CEO Ice Cube and Alex and Ani CEO Carolyn Rafaelian.
"Ice Cube has a keen eye for design and gave great feedback throughout the entire year-long process of its creation. His passion for the details was truly inspiring and mirrored his dedication to the League. We are excited to sponsor the BIG3 which we believe reflects the values of ALEX AND ANI and our customers,” said Rafaelian.
Ice Cube added, "I'd like to thank ALEX AND ANI for insisting on top quality during the design process and creating something so cool and meaningful for the players."
The championship rings were unveiled on July 20 during games in Miami at American Airlines Arena.
The 18-karat white gold rings feature diamonds and rubies in a rectangular design of Trilogy's logo.
The rings are made in America using eco-conscious practices and have a retail value of over $1,000,000.
BIG3 Basketball
Founded in 2017, The BIG3 league hosts 3-on-3, half-court games featuring an impressive roster of former NBA all-star players and MVPs including Glen "Big Baby" Davis, Chris "Birdman" Andersen, Amar'e Stoudemire, Baron Davis, and Nate Robinson.
